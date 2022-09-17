ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaRps_0hy9GtiF00

BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

BYU: We'll see if the Cougars get Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back on the field for this crucial game. BYU's top 2 wide receivers were missing last week in the win over Baylor, and they'll be needed against Oregon's solid pass defense. Chase Roberts had over 100 yards last week with those 2 out, but Jaren Hall needs more targets to come out of Eugene with this win while the Cougars try to develop their ground game, which was under 3 ypc last week.

Oregon: Don't let the Georgia game fool you: the Ducks still have a lot of power and experience on both lines of scrimmage. Not against the Bulldogs' skill pieces, but potentially against BYU's. Oregon has a solid linebacker corps led by Noah Sewell and boasts an offensive line with the veteran leadership needed to help protect Bo Nix while he works out his timing with what are some adept downfield targets. Oregon has won 20 straight games at home.

More from College Football HQ

BYU vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Oregon vs. BYU odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Football
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
City
Provo, UT
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU

The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Tv Streaming#Football Games#American Football#Bulldogs#College Football Hq Byu#Espn
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen

Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
UTAH STATE
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy