BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

BYU: We'll see if the Cougars get Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back on the field for this crucial game. BYU's top 2 wide receivers were missing last week in the win over Baylor, and they'll be needed against Oregon's solid pass defense. Chase Roberts had over 100 yards last week with those 2 out, but Jaren Hall needs more targets to come out of Eugene with this win while the Cougars try to develop their ground game, which was under 3 ypc last week.

Oregon: Don't let the Georgia game fool you: the Ducks still have a lot of power and experience on both lines of scrimmage. Not against the Bulldogs' skill pieces, but potentially against BYU's. Oregon has a solid linebacker corps led by Noah Sewell and boasts an offensive line with the veteran leadership needed to help protect Bo Nix while he works out his timing with what are some adept downfield targets. Oregon has won 20 straight games at home.

More from College Football HQ

BYU vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Oregon vs. BYU odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook