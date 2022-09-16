Read full article on original website
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Market Sell-Off
When the broader market sells off, it is time to think more about capital preservation and income.
msn.com
FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price
The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 12, 2022
EUR/JPY triggered a stop above the previous swing high and printing a new higher high today. The pair is expected to continue the bullish trend and target the 148.50 – 151.50 area next. Similar to the latest analysis, traders better avoid shorting the pair and wait for a bearish correction to enter long positions.
NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens
Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022
Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
Recession indicators are flashing and Wall Street's fear gauge suggests stocks haven't hit bottom. Here's what you want to know.
But most market watchers I've spoken to this week aren't too upbeat going into the homestretch of the year. And with traders laying bets for a jumbo rate hike at the next Fed meeting, the turmoil can last well beyond this year. Today I'm breaking down a key technical indicator...
EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test
EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022
WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
AOL Corp
'The S&P is forming a bottom,' says technical analyst
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is forming a bottom, says one technical analysis expert. “It's always precarious at the end of a bear market, a market that's trying to transition from bearish to bullish, as it were. And our call and our charts continue to suggest that that's exactly what's going on here, that the S&P is forming a bottom,” Rich Ross, Evercore ISI senior managing director of technical analysis, told Yahoo Finance Live.
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
US Dollar Index Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 109.669
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 110.144 to trade at about 109.669. The USDX appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY rejected a retest of the 100-hour moving average line following the pullback....
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
GBP/JPY Pulling Back to Broken Triangle Resistance
GBPJPY recently busted through a descending triangle top and has reached a high of 168.00 before turning back. The pair might be in for a retest of the former resistance that might hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9973
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0001 to trade at about 0.9973 after the latest round of economic data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several...
FXDailyReport.com
