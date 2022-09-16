ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price

The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 12, 2022

EUR/JPY triggered a stop above the previous swing high and printing a new higher high today. The pair is expected to continue the bullish trend and target the 148.50 – 151.50 area next. Similar to the latest analysis, traders better avoid shorting the pair and wait for a bearish correction to enter long positions.
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens

Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022

Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test

EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022

WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
AOL Corp

'The S&P is forming a bottom,' says technical analyst

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is forming a bottom, says one technical analysis expert. “It's always precarious at the end of a bear market, a market that's trying to transition from bearish to bullish, as it were. And our call and our charts continue to suggest that that's exactly what's going on here, that the S&P is forming a bottom,” Rich Ross, Evercore ISI senior managing director of technical analysis, told Yahoo Finance Live.
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341

The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Pulling Back to Broken Triangle Resistance

GBPJPY recently busted through a descending triangle top and has reached a high of 168.00 before turning back. The pair might be in for a retest of the former resistance that might hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the...
