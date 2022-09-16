Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens
Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
US Dollar Soars As Inflation Fears, Abysmal Data Continue To Weigh on Financial Markets
The US dollar rallied again toward the end of the trading week, with investors still pouring into the conventional safe-haven asset amid tightening monetary policy and abysmal economic data. The greenback has been one of the top-performing currencies in the global forex market, but can it sustain its meteoric ascent?
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
Pound drops to fresh 37-year low against dollar, as retail sales fall sharply – as it happened
Risk of UK recession heightens with retail slump, while World Bank warns of global recession
US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report; FedEx Shares Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 index dipped more than 200 points in the previous session following the release of several economic reports. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report for September is scheduled for release at...
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro climbed to more than...
EUR/USD Bulls Struggle After Refreshing One-Month Migh, Pokes Short-Term Support
During Tuesday’s Asian session, the EUR/USD currency pair fell from the highest point of the month to 1.0120. Traders look at the US CPI data to see if prices are going up or down. Second-tier German data are crucial. Comments from the ECB that were “hawkish” and “optimistic” Ukraine-...
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates
Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 12, 2022
U.S stock futures pointed upward before inflation data. The stock market is set to open higher today as traders and investors return to Monday’s trading session. It seems the market sentiment turns bullish nearing the release of inflation data this week. Nevertheless, traders will continue waiting for this month’s FOMC meeting to get confirmation on the next direction.
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022
Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
GBP/USD Loses Early Asian Gains on a Stronger DXY and BOE Letdown Fears
GBP/USD is having trouble staying above 1.1400 as traders get ready for monetary policy statements from the Fed and BoE. (BOE). The quote goes back and forth between 1.1430 and 1.1425, which supports the early Asian session rebound from 1985 lows. The good news about Brexit may have caused the...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9973
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0001 to trade at about 0.9973 after the latest round of economic data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several...
