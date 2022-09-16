ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens

Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 12, 2022

U.S stock futures pointed upward before inflation data. The stock market is set to open higher today as traders and investors return to Monday’s trading session. It seems the market sentiment turns bullish nearing the release of inflation data this week. Nevertheless, traders will continue waiting for this month’s FOMC meeting to get confirmation on the next direction.
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022

Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
