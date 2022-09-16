Read full article on original website
Cattaraugus County Woman Arrested Under Leandra's Law. A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a DWAI charge after a traffic stop. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, New York was stopped by police while she was driving on I-86 in Randolph, New York on Friday, September 16, 2022 for allegedly "failing to maintain her lane." The NYSP says she was arrested "after failing several (Standard Field Sobriety Tests) SFSTs."
A Chautauqua county man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic incident. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called after receiving a complaint from the alleged victim about the suspect in the case, identified as 41-year-old Joshua Crist of Frewsburg. The victim alleged "that while she was driving a vehicle containing Crist and three minor children, Crist struck her in the face during an argument."
