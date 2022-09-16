A Chautauqua county man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic incident. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called after receiving a complaint from the alleged victim about the suspect in the case, identified as 41-year-old Joshua Crist of Frewsburg. The victim alleged "that while she was driving a vehicle containing Crist and three minor children, Crist struck her in the face during an argument."

FREWSBURG, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO