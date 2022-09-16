Read full article on original website
This 1,200 HP Satin Black Audi RS6 is Faster Than Most Supercars
The Audi RS6 Avant is one of a kind. With 600 horsepower under the hood the wagon doesn’t really have a lot of competition on the market. Mercedes has the E63 S Wagon and Porsche the Panamera Turbo S Turismo, but that’s pretty much it. The previous generation RS6, even if a little bit less powerful, was equally as impressive. So, what happens when you take a 2016 RS6 Avant and you give it more than double the power? Is there any other station wagon out there that can take on this 1,200-horsepower RS6 Avant coming from the Netherlands?
Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Unstoppable On The Nurburgring
Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement Will Keep the V-12—With a Twist
WHAT IT IS: The unnamed replacement for Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, pictured here in a rendering by our illustrator. WHY IT MATTERS: Wedge-shaped V-12 supercars have been Lamborghini's calling card since the original Countach nearly 50 years ago. Although the company branched out to smaller supercars (today's V-10-powered Huracán, for example) and even SUVs (the Urus) in recent years, the big V-12 model remains the flagship and the Countach's spiritual successor. Fuel economy and emissions regulations continue to squeeze big engines out of existence, but Lamborghini has vowed to keep its V-12 alive for as long as possible, and it'll need a car to power. The Aventador has been on sale for a full decade now and simply can't carry on as is in the face of such regulations.
New Maserati GranTurismo With Nettuno V6 Reveals Exterior Design
Maserati hasn’t officially revealed the new GranTurismo yet. However, that has not stopped it from showing it off early. Earlier this month, the automaker showcased the GranTurismo Folgore’s exterior design. Today, Maserati is highlighting the combustion-powered car. The car has hit the road in both its Modena and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
How to Make 430 HP With a $200 4.8L Engine
This article was originally published June 24, 2016, and the parts and prices reflect that time period. Yeah, we know—why bother with a 4.8L engine? It's not a 6.0L. Newsflash: Not everybody wants or needs a 6.0L LS engine. If that's true, then why a 4.8? It's only 293 ci. Our counter to that: Car Craft magazine bought a complete LS engine including the accessory drive, intake, and coils for $200. We bolted in a cam, carbureted intake, and headers, and it made 383 hp (1.3 hp/ci). True, our little motor doesn't make as much torque as its heftier cousins. But a 4.8L delivers dirt-cheap LS power. When we pumped it up with a set of ported heads, we saw 432 hp, but we're getting ahead of the story.
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Use Twin-Turbo V8 With Hybrid Boost
Earlier this summer, Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr revealed a few details about the upcoming Huracan successor. He didn’t venture too far into the weeds, only revealing that the replacement would have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and between 6 and 12 cylinders under the hood. However, a new report from Motor Trend appears to help fill in some gaps.
Lamborghini's Le Mans Racer Will Use a Twin Turbo V-8
Lamborghini's long-standing aversion to auto racing came to an end when it founded Squadra Corse in 2013. Nine years later, the brand has announced a much-anticipated plan to race in the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. Now, we have an idea of how that program will look.
Teased: Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Be Revealed This Week
Ahead of the September 21 reveal, Mercedes-AMG has teased the all-new C63 sedan. A shadowy teaser shared on the performance subsidiary's Facebook page hints at the menacing styling and performance on offer. The caption reads, "Only 63 hours until Next Level E Performance will be unveiled." E Performance, if you're...
New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean?
Ferrari swore the day would never come, but it has arrived. Ferrari has added an SUV to the lineup. The post New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Over the Air and Into Your Future Car
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. Alongside it were a bunch of flashy new concepts including the Dodge Charger Banshee concept as well as production vehicles like the 2023 Toyota Crown and Chevrolet Equinox EV. These are all coming soon to a dealer...
How-To: Jeep Wrangler JL Skidplate Upgrade
Jeeps are some of the most capable out-of-the-box vehicles in the world. They have everything needed to get out on the trail, right from the showroom floor. However, pushing the limits of your Jeep can reveal weaknesses, such as the factory skidplates and the accompanying hardware. We found this out...
Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel
There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
Techline: More Rosco P. Drivetrain Love
Love learning and following your content. I have a question about your Rosco P. Drivetrain Tahoe Project. What would you do differently if you started over again? Had you considered swapping the Tahoe onto a JK Frame and reusing the LS? At that point, other than custom body mounts everything could be off-the-shelf parts.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
