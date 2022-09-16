Q and A: Ethicist Dr. Tom Shanks – How the Santa Clara City Council Majority is Losing Public Trust and Becoming Like the Corrupt City of Bell

Read full article on original website
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
After the high-profile recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, four candidates now are seeking to be the next elected top prosecutor in San Francisco. The San Francisco Standard interviewed each candidate to learn more about them and hear their views about public safety, the drug crisis and politics. Starting next...
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
A proposal that would allow the SF police to use private cameras to spy on residents in real time comes before the full Board of Supes Tuesday/20. The measure, sponsored by the mayor, cleared the Rules Committee 2-1 last week, with Sup. Connie Chan in opposition. Sups. Aaron Peskin and Rafael Mandelman voted in favor.
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
This past weekend, Santa Clara’s annual Art & Wine Festival drew good crowds on Saturday with less attendance on Sunday because of rain. Initially, 25,000 people were expected to attend the 40th anniversary event in Central Park but that number may have been lower because of the weather. The...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
San Francisco D-6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey sat down with KRON4 anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss his new proposal tackling fatal drug overdoses in the city.
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco.American Airlines. Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.
The San Francisco Unified School District and United Educators of San Francisco say they have reached an agreement for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a 6% raise for teachers and paraeducators. Both groups say the new deal also gives teachers additional prep time, and dedicated substitute teachers at certain...
