ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Bill offers Russian Federation terrorism sponsor designation

By Douglas Clark
Homeland Preparedness News
Homeland Preparedness News
 3 days ago

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced the Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act, which designates the Russian Federation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST).

“Putin has crossed every line of civilized norms during the war in Ukraine and years before,” Graham said. “He has engaged in state-sponsored assassinations, the Wagner group supported by Russia terrorizes the world, and the war crimes being committed in Ukraine on a daily basis shock the conscious. If Putin’s regime is not a State Sponsor of Terrorism after all this, then the designation is meaningless. We believe that it is long past due to designate Putin’s Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and suffer the consequences thereof because he is a terrorist. Ukrainians have been asking for this designation, and we are listening. This will be a game changer in how we deal with terrorists worldwide.”

The Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act would designate the Russian Federation as an SST, curtailing defense and technology exports to Russia; reducing foreign assistance and imposing additional financial restrictions on Russia; and eliminating Russia’s sovereign immunity in the eyes of domestic courts while opening Russia’s government to lawsuits and other civil claims from the families of victims of its state-sponsored terrorism.

“The events of these past days and weeks have shown more than ever that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Blumenthal said. “What has been revealed in Ukraine’s success on the battlefield is not only its military prowess and Russia’s weakness, but also Putin’s reliance on brutal atrocities, genocide, and war crimes against the people of Ukraine. Russia has more than earned the right to be among the club of pariah nations.”

The post Bill offers Russian Federation terrorism sponsor designation appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
CNN

Maybe Biden means it on Taiwan

The first time a president repudiates a critical foreign policy principle, it might seem like an accident. If it happens four times, it seems like he means it.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Lindsey Graham
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war: 146 bodies exhumed from mass grave near Izium, governor says

Forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine. Some bodies bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor said on Monday.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said some 450 bodies are believed to have been buried at the site in a forest on the outskirts of Izium, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said the exhumed bodies included two children.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday rejected Ukraine‘s allegations as a “lie”.“Some of...
POLITICS
Homeland Preparedness News

Homeland Preparedness News

1
Followers
143
Post
40
Views
ABOUT

Homeland Preparedness News is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy news that shapes the strength of America’s homeland security, national defense and public health security posture. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top homeland security news each day and exclusive features. We offer insights on how the government and private sectors are working to prepare for and respond to a wide array of potential threats against the United States, including countermeasures designed to thwart biological or chemical attacks, strengthen cyber security and reduce breaches at the nation’s borders.

 https://homelandprepnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy