Rugby

SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Saracens beat Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith; Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears, Northampton Saints claim wins

Recap all of Saturday's Premiership action as Saracens came from behind to beat a Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith, while Leicester, Sale and Bristol also picked up wins... Harlequins 27-30 Saracens. Harlequins' frustration at the absence of Marcus Smith for their derby against Saracens was compounded by throwing away a...
RUGBY
SkySports

Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights

There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
RUGBY
SkySports

Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Worcester players and fans show warrior spirit but defeat by Exeter could be the team's last EVER game unless owners can finalise takeover of the club in the next few days

Cowboys out, up the workers, read a sign on the way into Sixways yesterday. As messages go, it left little to the imagination and summed up exactly how the supporters of embattled Worcester feel as their club teeters on the edge of existence. There remains a very real possibility this...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Worcester 21-36 Exeter - Chiefs see off spirited crisis club Warriors

Tries: Hearle, Simpson, Lawrence Cons: Williams 2, Searle. Tries: Simmonds, Capstick 2, Woodburn, Maunder Cons: Simmonds 4 Pens: Simmonds. Crisis club Worcester Warriors made light of their ongoing survival issues as they gave Exeter Chiefs a real game before narrowly going down at Sixways. Roared on by their fans in...
RUGBY
SkySports

Super League

Super League: James Bentley's double sends Leeds Rhinos into Grand Final with 20-8 win over Wigan Warriors. James Bentley was the hero with two tries which helped Leeds Rhinos advance to this year’s Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors in Friday’s semi-final.
RUGBY
The Independent

Line has to be drawn somewhere – Steve Diamond concerned about Worcester future

Worcester director of rugby Steve Diamond admitted following his side’s battling defeat to Exeter that the future of the crisis-hit Warriors remains in serious doubt.The financially-strapped club met Friday’s deadline to be allowed to fulfil this fixture by the skin of their teeth but Diamond warned that a line had to be drawn somewhere.The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has said it will continue to work with Worcester’s owners regarding funding and potential takeover proposals with debts spiralling as high as £25million and many players and staff yet to receive their full August salaries.🔹#Together 🔸 pic.twitter.com/iPBaIcZzFl— Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) September 18,...
RUGBY
SkySports

Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent overcome favourites Lancashire to win trophy

Kent defended a total of 306-6 by bowling out Lancashire for 285 to win by 21 runs. Joey Evison, the 20-year-old all-rounder playing on what is still his home ground ahead of his permanent move from Nottinghamshire to Kent for next season, scored a brilliant 97, took two for 34 and held one of a number of excellent catches by his team.
SPORTS
SkySports

Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates

Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SOCCER
SkySports

QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road

QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand rolls back the years to make Danny Tudhope first Scot to lift prize in over 50 years

Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards' Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland's own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O'Meara's evergreen eight-year-old.
SPORTS

