SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Saracens beat Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith; Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears, Northampton Saints claim wins
Recap all of Saturday's Premiership action as Saracens came from behind to beat a Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith, while Leicester, Sale and Bristol also picked up wins... Harlequins 27-30 Saracens. Harlequins' frustration at the absence of Marcus Smith for their derby against Saracens was compounded by throwing away a...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights
There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
BBC
Premiership: Northampton Saints 38-22 London Irish - Saints get first victory of season
Tries: Augustus, Sleightholme, Mitchell, Furbank Cons: Grayson 2, Furbank Pens: Grayson 2, Furbank 2. Tries: Joseph, Penalty, Hassell-Collins Cons: Englefield Pens: Jackson. Northampton got their first win of the season as they beat London Irish 38-22. Juarno Augustus' try was the highlight of a 62-minute first half which saw Irish...
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
Sam Underhill: England flanker ruled out of autumn Tests due to shoulder problem
Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England's autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery. The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
Worcester players and fans show warrior spirit but defeat by Exeter could be the team's last EVER game unless owners can finalise takeover of the club in the next few days
Cowboys out, up the workers, read a sign on the way into Sixways yesterday. As messages go, it left little to the imagination and summed up exactly how the supporters of embattled Worcester feel as their club teeters on the edge of existence. There remains a very real possibility this...
BBC
Premiership: Worcester 21-36 Exeter - Chiefs see off spirited crisis club Warriors
Tries: Hearle, Simpson, Lawrence Cons: Williams 2, Searle. Tries: Simmonds, Capstick 2, Woodburn, Maunder Cons: Simmonds 4 Pens: Simmonds. Crisis club Worcester Warriors made light of their ongoing survival issues as they gave Exeter Chiefs a real game before narrowly going down at Sixways. Roared on by their fans in...
SkySports
Doncaster 0-1 Swindon: Jacob Wakeling nets only goal of game to give Robins victory
Jacob Wakeling netted the only goal of the game as Swindon extended their unbeaten run and consigned Doncaster to a third consecutive defeat. Wakeling's 59th-minute strike secured a deserved win for Scott Lindsey's side, who have not been beaten in League Two since the opening day. While there were few...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: James Bentley's double sends Leeds Rhinos into Grand Final with 20-8 win over Wigan Warriors. James Bentley was the hero with two tries which helped Leeds Rhinos advance to this year’s Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors in Friday’s semi-final.
Worcester Warriors ‘cannot keep going’ unless deal is done, says Steve Diamond
Worcester’s director of rugby Steve Diamond said: ‘An answer has to come this week,’ while the club’s owners insisted a sale will be announced ‘in 48 hours’
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent overcome favourites Lancashire to win trophy
Kent defended a total of 306-6 by bowling out Lancashire for 285 to win by 21 runs. Joey Evison, the 20-year-old all-rounder playing on what is still his home ground ahead of his permanent move from Nottinghamshire to Kent for next season, scored a brilliant 97, took two for 34 and held one of a number of excellent catches by his team.
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates
Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports
QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road
QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
SkySports
Preston 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie seal win for Championship leaders
Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston. Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye...
SkySports
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand rolls back the years to make Danny Tudhope first Scot to lift prize in over 50 years
Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards' Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland's own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O'Meara's evergreen eight-year-old.
Southampton hand Tyler Dibling scholarship deal after returning to club after quitting Chelsea this month
SOUTHAMPTON have handed a scholarship deal to starlet Tyler Dibling after his return from Chelsea. Dibling, 16, caught the eye with a near identical hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle last season. He then left to join Chelsea. But the attacking midfielder struggled to settle in west...
