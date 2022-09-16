Read full article on original website
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which...
Minnesota Twins Drop 7 of 8 to Guardians, Fall Out of Contention
After going 1-7 against the Cleveland Guardians over the last ten days, the Minnesota Twins' playoff hopes have all but evaporated. The Twins lost 11-4 to the Guardians Monday, in the final meeting between the two teams in 2022.
MLB roundup: Mets seal playoff bid behind Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer earned his 200th career win by tossing six perfect innings on Monday as the visiting New York Mets
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 17
On September 17 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on September 19
On September 19 at 1:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports North. Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: September 19 at 1:10 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 19
The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 19 at 7:05...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on September 19
On September 19 at 4:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports West and ROOTNW. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels. When: September 19 at 4:07 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports West...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live on September 19
On September 19 at 8:40 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. When: September 19 at 8:40 PM ET. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 19
The New York Mets take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 19 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and SNY. New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When:...
