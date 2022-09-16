Read full article on original website
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
Nebraska man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne
Police in Wayne, Nebraska reported that a motorcyclist died following a crash at an intersection.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Transfer Station to close for several hours due to maintenance
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced on Monday that the Transfer Station will be closing early on Thursday for maintenance. The Transfer Station will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23 morning at 7:30 a.m.
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
Corydon Times-Republican
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City resident shares concerns over McCook Lake canal proposal
Julie Burhoop, vice president of the McCook Lake Association, talks about the history of the lake and expresses concerns about the proposed canal on the lake.
klkntv.com
Southeast storm chances into Sunday
Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
News Channel Nebraska
62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
norfolkneradio.com
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
