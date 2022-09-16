ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

kscj.com

NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Two killed in crash in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
POLK COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Southeast storm chances into Sunday

Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
OSCEOLA, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
OSCEOLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting

Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
NORFOLK, NE

