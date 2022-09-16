Read full article on original website
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
Nebraska man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne
Police in Wayne, Nebraska reported that a motorcyclist died following a crash at an intersection.
Chinook brings in historic F-80 fighter jet to Sioux City air base for repainting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you happened to see a large helicopter hauling a fighter jet through the skies of Sioux City last week, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you!. A Chinook brought a historic F-80 fighter jet to the Air National Guard paint facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City in mid-September.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
Construction of new I-29 interchange approved
A proposed new interchange on Interstate 29 has been approved.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
Southeast storm chances into Sunday
Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
Pet ordinance to be discussed at next city council meeting
Earlier this year, dozens of snakes were confiscated from a Siouxland home and now the city is reviewing its pet ordinance.
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
Semi receives $40,000 damage in crash
SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a Peterbilt semitruck received an estimated $40,000 damage in a one-vehicle crash about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on Eagle Avenue, seven miles west of Sioux Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Chandler W.R. Franssen of Hebron, NE, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt pulling a cattle trailer...
Mike's Tree Treatments fights ash borer
SIOUX CENTER—It takes decades for a tree to grow into maturity, its canopy providing much-needed shade from the strong summer sun. But those years of quiet growth can quickly be undone once a disease or insect infests it. That’s where Mike’s Tree Treatments comes in. The business was started...
Colorado man found guilty of murdering former Sioux City woman
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A 71-year-old Colorado man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and 29-year-old Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer in 1982. Annette Schnee graduated from East High in 1978 before moving to Colorado. She was reported missing in...
TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY
A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD. THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE. IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN,...
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City resident shares concerns over McCook Lake canal proposal
Julie Burhoop, vice president of the McCook Lake Association, talks about the history of the lake and expresses concerns about the proposed canal on the lake.
