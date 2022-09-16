Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
Deadspin
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
TVGuide.com
WATCH: Rangers SS Corey Seager Breaks MLB Record
No left-handed shortstop has ever hit as many home runs in a season as Corey Seager in 2022.
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB・
EW.com
TVGuide.com
TVGuide.com
TVGuide.com
TVGuide.com
epicstream.com
Fans furious with DirecTV over Sunday Ticket streaming problems
The NFL is 2-for-2 on delivering excellent weeks of football, and they’re unfortunately 2-for-2 on having problems with their Sunday Ticket streaming package. Numerous football fans had problems accessing games and streaming content through the Sunday Ticket app or online for the second week in a row. Though watching through DirecTV on TV was not an issue, those trying to stream digitally via the app or website had all sorts of problems.
epicstream.com
‘Monday Night Football’ Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Eagles vs. Vikings Live Online
Live from Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the second game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader!. The final game of Week 2 might just be the most interesting matchup on the board as two 1-0 teams with playoff aspirations collide in Philadelphia. The Eagles won a Week 1 shootout against the Lions, escaping Detroit with a 38-35 victory. The Vikings pretty much dominated Green Bay in their first game of the season, defeating their NFC North rival 23-7. Can Jalen Hurts lead Philadelphia to 2-0, or will the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson connection be too much to handle?
DirecTV Has Sunday Ticket Troubles Second Week in a Row
DirecTV might want to think about punting soon. For the second week in a row, the satellite television provider fumbled NFL Sunday Ticket — leaving fans unable to watch out-of-market NFL games. NFL Sunday Ticket was unavailable for close to 90 minutes on Sunday. Restaurants and bars didn’t.
