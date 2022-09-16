Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 19
The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 19 at 7:05...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on September 19
On September 19 at 4:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports West and ROOTNW. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels. When: September 19 at 4:07 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live on September 19
On September 19 at 8:40 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. When: September 19 at 8:40 PM ET. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and...
Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch
MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the New York Mets, a playoff spot was certainly worth celebrating. Even if they still have bigger goals on the table in the middle of a heated pennant race. Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days. Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list earlier in the day.
Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night. The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Atlanta began the day one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Wright (19-5) won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins. Wright threw 64 of 88 pitches for strikes. Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year. He went deep in the first off Cory Abbott, his 368-foot shot barely clearing the wall in left field. Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh, his fifth homer traveling 392 feet to right.
MLB・
Comments / 0