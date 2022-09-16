ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

kscbnews.net

Foster Leads Redskin Cross Country at Hugoton

LHS XC team competed at the Hugoton XC meet with some big PR performances on both the boys and girls teams. The boys race was lead by two juniors once again with Ceasar Pavia posting an all time PR of 17:04.13 and placing 4th overall. MJ Foster would shatter he personal best posting a time of 16:42.90 and finish in 1st place. The boys team would finish 2nd overall losing to Holcomb by 2 points.
HUGOTON, KS
kscbnews.net

Middle School Results

7 th and 8th Grade Apaches Football traveled to Dodge. City to play the Dodge City Cardinals Friday after having. to postpone on Thursday due to bad weather. The 8th grade played first. After the first Quarter the. Cardinals led 6 to 0. The Seymour Rogers Apaches then. put on...
DODGE CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Carolyn Rose Manske

Carolyn Rose Manske, 81 years old, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home in Garden City, Kansas. She was born to Fredrick Wilheim and Opal Beatrice (Geary) Manske and was born on January 7, 1941, in Yates Center, Kansas. Carolyn loved and enjoyed her...
GARDEN CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Governor Kelly to Make Stops in Western Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly will continue her Prosperity on the Plains tour in Western Kansas this week to focus specifically on how the Kelly Administration can assist with needs throughout rural Kansas communities. She will participate in multiple roundtable discussions with ag and economic development industry leaders and tour locally owned businesses.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina to speak at SCCC Library

LIBERAL, Kan. – As part of the Saints Scribes speaker series and Hispanic Heritage Month, the Seward County Community College Library will host the current Poet Laureate of Kansas Huascar Medina on Wednesday, September 21 at noon. The presentation will take place at the SCCC Library. The presentation is...
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Steven Ray Paris

Steven Ray Paris, age 59, passed away Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born May 26, 1963, at Clayton, New Mexico, the son of Charlie Ray and Mina Arlene (Blosser) Paris. As a young boy he attended school in several locations, including Southwestern Heights High School and graduating from Ulysses High School. He later attended Colby Community College for a year before beginning his career as a cowboy and then later to truck driver for many years.
LIBERAL, KS
KSN News

2 arrested in Garden City after New Mexico murder

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people in Garden City are in custody in connection with a woman’s death in New Mexico, police say. The Valencia County, New Mexico Sheriff’s Office contacted the Garden City Police Department Friday regarding a homicide suspect believed to be in Garden City. Police say they learned that Rosalio Aguilera […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
greatergc.com

Ground broken Thursday on Western Kansas Corridor

Longtime local orthodontist Tim Hanigan feels a strong desire to give back to the Garden City community that has treated him and his family so well over the years. One way Hanigan has chosen to pursue giving back is by venturing into development, seeking to be a part of the ongoing local growth.
westernkansasnews.com

One person dead following rear-end accident in Grant County

Grant County, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – One person is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway patrol says the accident happened just before 3 P.M. on the U-160, 14 mikes east of Ulysses. A Peterbilt semi driven by Vernal Lattimore, 39, Ulysses, and a Kenworth semi operated by...
GRANT COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Ulysses Man Sentenced in Drug Case

A Ulysses, Kansas man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for crimes he committed in 2018 on Friday. Francisco Beltran, 30, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and contributing to a child’s misconduct.
ULYSSES, KS

