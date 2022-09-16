LHS XC team competed at the Hugoton XC meet with some big PR performances on both the boys and girls teams. The boys race was lead by two juniors once again with Ceasar Pavia posting an all time PR of 17:04.13 and placing 4th overall. MJ Foster would shatter he personal best posting a time of 16:42.90 and finish in 1st place. The boys team would finish 2nd overall losing to Holcomb by 2 points.

