Oxford, MS

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
 3 days ago

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims can be a mobile and dynamic piece at quarterback and has potentially great accuracy when he has time to throw the ball, but Tech's pass protection isn't exactly giving him that time. Watch how well GT's pursuit group at the line is able to stop the Rebels' skill targets on short and medium gainers. The unit already has 7 sacks and 15 TFLs while holding backs to around 3 ypc.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin is still yet to make a decision at quarterback, but so far USC transfer Jaxson Dart has the better numbers up to now with a 67% passing mark good for 8 ypa and the offense does get a little better push with him on the field. Ole Miss' has 2 backs almost at 200 yards already and racks up 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

#Tv Streaming#Football Games#American Football#Abc#Rebels#Usc#College Football Hq Ap#Week 3 College#Espn#The Big Ten Network#Acc Network#Pac 12 Network
