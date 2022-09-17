Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims can be a mobile and dynamic piece at quarterback and has potentially great accuracy when he has time to throw the ball, but Tech's pass protection isn't exactly giving him that time. Watch how well GT's pursuit group at the line is able to stop the Rebels' skill targets on short and medium gainers. The unit already has 7 sacks and 15 TFLs while holding backs to around 3 ypc.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin is still yet to make a decision at quarterback, but so far USC transfer Jaxson Dart has the better numbers up to now with a 67% passing mark good for 8 ypa and the offense does get a little better push with him on the field. Ole Miss' has 2 backs almost at 200 yards already and racks up 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.

More from College Football HQ

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook