PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a school bus drivers' strike that could have affected school districts in multiple west and southwest suburban communities.Tom Flynn, President of Teamsters local 179, told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar that a tentative agreement was reached between the drivers and the First Student bus company on Monday afternoon.The union members will still have to vote on this agreement. The vote will happen sometime before the end of the week.Money was at the heart of the negotiations. Flynn called the contract a "solid offer" and a "good raise" for drivers.Bus...

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO