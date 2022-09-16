ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, IL

wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
MORRIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
iheart.com

Suspects Sought in Geneva Armed Robbery

Geneva Police are looking for two suspects in an early morning armed robbery. The two alleged bandits robbed the Pick Quick on East North Street at gunpoint at around 6am. Police say the pair tied up the clerk with an extension cord, stole the cash register, then fled the scene going north in a tan, early-2000s Toyota Corolla.
GENEVA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
CREST HILL, IL
starvedrock.media

Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet

Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Bus drivers reach agreement to avert strike that could have affected multiple Will County districts

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a school bus drivers' strike that could have affected school districts in multiple west and southwest suburban communities.Tom Flynn, President of Teamsters local 179, told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar that a tentative agreement was reached between the drivers and the First Student bus company on Monday afternoon.The union members will still have to vote on this agreement. The vote will happen sometime before the end of the week.Money was at the heart of the negotiations. Flynn called the contract a "solid offer" and a "good raise" for drivers.Bus...
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting

Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
STREATOR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lisbon Grade School
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley teens charged with damaging playground equipment

Three teens from the Hinckley area have been charged with tagging and damaging playground equipment in the village between September 4th and 8th. Police say the three came forward and confessed. A news release from the Hinckley Police Department says the three, and their guardians, have been cooperative. The teens...
HINCKLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
NORMAL, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, September 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was, 38-year-old, Justin Watkins, on a Will County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Convicted Cocaine Dealer From Mendota Hauled In On Warrant

The long arm of the law has caught up with a number of people who've been wanted on warrants. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Ashley Gaines in the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota. Mendota police helped in the arrest. Gaines had been wanted for a probation violation in La Salle County. She needs 50 thousand dollars to bond out.
MENDOTA, IL

