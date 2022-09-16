ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Zumba Gold classes return to centennial park

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3DKs_0hy8WyhF00

Classes return Mondays and Fridays following summer hiatus

– Following a summer hiatus, Zumba Gold classes are returning to the schedule on Mondays and Fridays from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. in the Paso Robles Centennial Park Banquet Room.

This upbeat class is a mid-level aerobic workout for any age set to Latin-based music. Routines are fun and challenging. The cost is $45 for a 10-punch pass or $5 for a drop-in.

This class is co-taught by Cristina Averseng and Jennifer Loewen-Nicolds, both are certified Zumba instructors with many years of dance and fitness instruction experience. Attendees should wear tennis shoes and comfortable workout clothing. Bringing a towel and water is recommended.

Learn more and register here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Fall recreation classes now open for registration

Registration can be done online or at centennial park. – The fall lineup of classes offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services is now open for registration and includes a variety of activities for all ages, from youth to seniors. All fall classes can be viewed at prcity.com/recreationonline under the activities tab. Scholarship applications for youth and seniors are available at prcity.com/recreation under the activities, classes & sports tab.
PASO ROBLES, CA
travelawaits.com

3 Luxury Resorts In Paso Robles, California Perfect For A Family Reunion

Planning a family reunion can be tedious. Not only do you have to plan far enough ahead so family members can get it on their schedules, but typically there are several ages with different interests to consider. You have gone the cruise route and are now looking for a different atmosphere for family fun. How about considering a reunion in Paso Robles, California? Paso Robles’s luxury hotels have found plenty of ways to keep all family members engaged and happy.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Natalie Abarca has been playing some really strong tennis. She had multiple wins at the California Tennis Tournament this past weekend. And then in the game against Arroyo Grande, she had a great day with a win in singles and a win in doubles play. She is determined and dedicated. – Coach Laura Clowes.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Star Card fundraiser returns this October

Program raises funds for North SLO County women’s scholarships. – The Paso Robles chapter of (Philanthropic Educational Organization) P.E.O. International is bringing back its Star Card fundraiser to raise funds for Kiper-Twist Scholarships, primarily benefitting women in north San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools, or returning to school to improve themselves, gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families. Since 2002, Paso Robles’ P.E.O. Chapter HL has helped 61 women with awards totaling $143,585 in financial support.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Park#Dance#Latin
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Muppet

Sweet, gentle FIV+ girl needs a loving, indoor home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Muppet. Muppet is a sweet and gentle girl waiting for her new forever home. She enjoys the company of people and has lived with other animals. She is FIV+ so will need to be indoors only.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller

Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mexican Independence Day celebrated in Paso Robles

Hundreds attend event hosted by Mujeres de Acción and Latino Outreach Council. – San Luis Obispo County residents converged at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles on Friday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hosted by community organizations Mujeres de Acción and the Latino Outreach Council, attendees enjoyed ballet folklórico, Mexican cuisines, and booths from local businesses.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Paso Robles Daily News

Wine & Roses Bike Ride returns Sept. 24

Ride raises funds to support Lions Club community events. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Paso Robles Lions Club will be hosting the 20th annual Wine & Roses Bike Ride, starting and ending in Templeton Park. Started originally by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, in recent years this bike ride has been hosted by the Paso Robles Lions Club. The club uses the ride to raise funds to support the many community events that they sponsor.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual winemaker dinner raises funds for Boys & Girls Club

Event earned $164,000 in total through ticket sales, sponsorships, live and silent auction, on-site raffle. – The 22nd annual winemaker dinner fundraiser was held at the Paso Robles Event Center to support the programs and services of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC). Over 100 attendees were treated to gourmet cuisine prepared by Chef Jeffrey Scott, along with wine donated by Pear Valley Estate Wine, J Lohr Winery, Austin Wines, and J Dusi Winery with beer donated by Firestone Walker.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Harvest events planned throughout Paso Robles this October

More than 100 events planned throughout the month of October. – October is wine harvest month in Paso Robles, which brings individual harvest celebrations at the area wineries throughout the month. Harvest happens only once a year, so the events are as unique as the vintage with vineyard tours through the fall colors, winemaker dinners featuring autumnal flavors, music events into the cool evenings, as well as grape stomps. These events and more await during Paso Robles Wine Country Harvest Wine Month in October.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles mayor to emcee annual Dancing With Our Stars event

– The popular local charity-supporting event Dancing With Our Stars returns to Atascadero this week with Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin as Master of Ceremonies for the tenth time. “Prime Time Atascadero: Season 11,” is a 4-day event held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and allows people to see the stars of Atascadero’s community show off their dance moves all while supporting the Atascadero Library and five local non-profit-organizations: the Templeton Library, NCEF Leadership North County, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board/K-9 Program.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles receives .21-inches of rain in past 24 hours

There is a 56-percent chance of additional showers today. – Paso Robles received .21-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the current seasonal rainfall total to .21-inches. There is an additional 56-percent chance of rainfall again later today. Today’s high temperature is expected to be 70, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s for the next few days. By the weekend, high temperatures should climb back into the 90s.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy