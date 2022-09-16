Read full article on original website
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
Four Basketball Blue Bloods Are Undefeated in Football This Season
Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky are finding success away from the hardwood.
NC State football vs UConn odds, injuries, memory from last time two played in Raleigh
The last time UConn played at Carter-Finley Stadium, in October 2003, it was Wolfpack assistant coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay’s 56-yard interception return for a score in the final seconds that won it for the Pack, 31-24.
Oxford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Oxford. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Duke battles NC A&T in college football action
Check out photos from the Aggies against the Blue Devils in Durham, NC, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie
Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
3 NC college students win free tuition in game-day poster contest at Appalachian State University
Just one student was supposed to be chosen but App State officials surprised everyone by announcing three students with posters won.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
High School Football Round-Up: Week 5
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house. Prior to Blige...
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.
GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
ABC11's Ana Rivera shares personal IVF journey that leads to big announcement
One-in-five women are diagnosed with infertility and ABC11's Ana Rivera was one of them. Follow along with her as she starts IVF treatments and has a big announcement.
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
