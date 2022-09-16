ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Montverde, FL
Basketball
Montverde, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Durham, NC
College Basketball
City
Montverde, FL
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
WRAL News

Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie

Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Sean Stewart
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 5

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Recruiting
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.

GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy