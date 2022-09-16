Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen Walters
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
WNYT
Troy hosts family fun day to reverse Rett
People gathered in Troy to bring families together in search of a cure. A family fun day was held Saturday morning to raise money for the Rett Syndrome research trust. The event was hosted by families with young boys living with the illness. Organizers were not just hoping to raise...
anash.org
Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany
For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Crossgates Mall, Albany Turns 38! Which of These Stores Do You Remember?
Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 38 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Do you remember which stores were part of opening day?. 38 years is a long time....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany
Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena
The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
wnynewsnow.com
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
WNYT
Central warehouse owner misses deadline for repairs
The back-and-fourth continues over fixing up one of Albany’s most notorious eye sores. The city’s deadline for the owner of the central warehouse to make required repairs has now come and gone. The central warehouse’s owner Evan Blum was required to seal the roof, windows, and doors of...
NY1
Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem
Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
The first 10 balloons will take flight, and then Glen Street will come alive.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
WNYT
Albany non-profit has extensive flood damage
An Albany non-profit that looks to keep kids that have been removed from abusive homes out of the foster care system has suffered catastrophic damage after its offices were flooded Monday. Employees of Things of My Very Own arrived for work Tuesday morning to find heavy rainfall had overwhelmed the...
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
