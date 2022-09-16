ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Troy hosts family fun day to reverse Rett

People gathered in Troy to bring families together in search of a cure. A family fun day was held Saturday morning to raise money for the Rett Syndrome research trust. The event was hosted by families with young boys living with the illness. Organizers were not just hoping to raise...
TROY, NY
anash.org

Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Utica, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Schenectady, NY
Lifestyle
Utica, NY
Society
Schenectady, NY
Society
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany

Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena

The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
ALBANY, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E E#Charity#Chabad F R E E#Honey#Grapefruit
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Central warehouse owner misses deadline for repairs

The back-and-fourth continues over fixing up one of Albany’s most notorious eye sores. The city’s deadline for the owner of the central warehouse to make required repairs has now come and gone. The central warehouse’s owner Evan Blum was required to seal the roof, windows, and doors of...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NY1

Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem

Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Albany non-profit has extensive flood damage

An Albany non-profit that looks to keep kids that have been removed from abusive homes out of the foster care system has suffered catastrophic damage after its offices were flooded Monday. Employees of Things of My Very Own arrived for work Tuesday morning to find heavy rainfall had overwhelmed the...
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy