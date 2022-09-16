ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. energy storage market brought record 2,608 MW hours of grid-scale deployments in Q2

By Chris Galford
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 3 days ago

In the second quarter of 2022, the U.S. energy storage market hit a new capacity record, deploying 2,608 MW hours of grid-scale installations and 375 MW hours of residential storage, according to the latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Most new entries came from Texas, contributing 60 percent of the quarter’s installations. Such efforts were buoyed by the passage of the solar investment tax credit (ITC) extension and a standalone storage ITC by Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. With those in hand, Wood Mackenzie predicted that 59.2 GW of energy storage capacity will likely be added through 2026.

However, the market was not without its issues.

“Despite impressive growth, the U.S. grid-scale energy storage pipeline continues to face rolling delays into 2023 and beyond,” said Vanessa Witte, senior analyst with Wood Mackenzie’s energy storage team. “More than 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of projects originally scheduled to come online in Q2 were delayed or canceled, although 61 percent of this capacity, 709 megawatts (MW), is still scheduled to come online in Q3 and Q4 of 2022.”

She attributed this to supply chain issues, transportation delays, and interconnection queue challenges. Trade issues brought about by enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) also contributed to solar woes as well, as the federal government cracked down on the trade of anything believed to have resulted from forced labor in China.

Demand continues to push growth in both the solar and storage industries, regardless of trade hindrances and procurement concerns. The residential segment installed more than 150 MW of storage for the first time in Q2, though community, commercial and industrial storage only deployed around 59.4 MW hours, the latter’s lowest quarter since 2019 and a sign of it lagging behind other segments.

“The U.S. energy storage industry is reaching maturity,” Jason Burwen, vice president of energy storage at ACP, said. “Energy storage is now regularly being installed at over a gigawatt per quarter. In addition, Texas overtaking California this quarter should serve as a reminder that generators, customers, and grid operators in all geographies are increasingly relying on energy storage. Combined with the tailwinds of newly available tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act, the question for investors and grid operators now is not whether to deploy storage, but how much storage to deploy – and how fast.”

The post U.S. energy storage market brought record 2,608 MW hours of grid-scale deployments in Q2 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Energy Insider

California ISO issues alert due to high energy demand amid heat wave

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) on Tuesday extended a call for consumers to reduce energy due to the impact of record-breaking temperatures in California that have created higher demand for power. Forecasted loads are ... Read More » The post California ISO issues alert due to high energy demand amid heat wave appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Renewable sources reach 24 percent share of U.S. electricity generation in first half of 2022

Over the first six months of the year, 24 percent of utility-scale electricity generation in the United States came from renewable sources, according to the latest Electric Power Monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information ... Read More » The post Renewable sources reach 24 percent share of U.S. electricity generation in first half of 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Energy Insider

Central Hudson cautions customers of higher energy supply prices due to market forces

Central Hudson Gas & Electric is cautioning customers to prepare for higher energy supply prices due to several external factors. The New York State-based company cited several factors that have driven electric and natural gas ... Read More » The post Central Hudson cautions customers of higher energy supply prices due to market forces appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Daily Energy Insider

San Diego Gas & Electric Company proposes feasibility study, development of hydrogen injections for plastic natural gas pipes

A demonstration project proposed to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) last week by the San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) would test the feasibility of injecting up to 20 percent of hydrogen into ... Read More » The post San Diego Gas & Electric Company proposes feasibility study, development of hydrogen injections for plastic natural gas pipes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in four decades might be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food...
BUSINESS
CNN

Maybe Biden means it on Taiwan

The first time a president repudiates a critical foreign policy principle, it might seem like an accident. If it happens four times, it seems like he means it.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

29
Followers
168
Post
562
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy