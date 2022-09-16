ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?

Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
