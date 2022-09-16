Read full article on original website
Related
Warning as three new diabetes symptoms are revealed – the signs you need to know
DIABETES patients have been warned to be on the lookout for three new symptoms – these are the signs you need to be aware of. New research has shown that along with the common indicators for type 2 diabetes, sufferers should be aware of back pain, depression and osteoarthritis, after a link was discovered.
What floating poop could tell you about your health — from diet to diseases, according to gastroenterologists
If you notice that your stool always floats in the toilet, it could be a sign that your body isn't properly digesting nutrients.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
What is normal blood sugar?
Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our body - keeping it in check is essential to our health.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
Healthline
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?
Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
The Best Time To Get Your 2022 Flu Shot, According To A Vaccine Expert
Want the best protection this season? You may want to get your influenza shot earlier than you think.
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Here are 2 long-lasting omicron symptoms you should know about
Most symptoms go away quickly but a cough can linger around. How can you protect yourself against omicron? What are the top omicron symptoms? What omicron symptoms last long?
Comments / 2