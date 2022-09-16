An American Airlines (AA) passenger said she took hand luggage on her trip to avoid the risk of her bag going missing – but that it ended up getting lost anyway after it was checked in without her knowledge.Lara Watson flew from Wilmington, North Carolina to Toronto on 21 August with a stop in Washington DC. She told Insider that she had flown with just hand luggage because of the post-pandemic travel chaos during the summer that had seen masses of bags getting lost at understaffed airports.But more than three weeks after her trip, Ms Watson still has not had...

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO