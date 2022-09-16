ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Collinsville, IL
Sports
Belleville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Belleville, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Bocce Tournament brings large crowds to Glidden Park

Bocce, aka… Italian Lawn Bowling, is Enjoyed Worldwide Still Today and is One of the Oldest Yard Games. Jordan Dellamano was organizing the event this year, with a long family history tied to the fun sport. This year's tournament was held at Glidden Park in Collinsville during Italian Fest.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Virginia Rose Smith Nadler, Edwardsville, IL

Virginia Rose, nee Reiter, Smith Nadler, 96, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Addington Place in Edwardsville, IL. After managing the household and raising her children, Virginia worked at General American Life Ins. Co. for almost 20 years and was the Church Secretary at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL for nearly a decade. She was an avid gardener and member of the Collinsville Garden Club, loved to travel and experience new things. However, nothing compared to the joy of being with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Betty Brown-Riddle, Edwardsville, IL

Betty Brown-Riddle, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, born September 6, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. Betty attended SIUE and Fontbonne University and earned a Master of Business Administration. She worked in sales administration at Merck & Company for many years.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Catherine Lorraine Patek, Edwardsville, IL

Catherine Lorraine Patek, age 90 of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Lorraine was born in Collinsville, IL on December 21, 1931, to the late Edward and Alice (nee Kelley) O’Hara. She married Melvin Bruce Patek on October 20, 1951, and he preceded her in death.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Wilma Jean Atwood, Collinsville, IL

June 30, 1932 - September 13, 2022. Wilma Jean Atwood, age 90 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family. Wilma was born in East St. Louis, IL on June 30, 1932 to the late Wiley and Blanch (nee Cooper) Bennett. She was a graduate of Collinsville Township High School. She married Raymond Atwood, Sr. on August 30, 1949 and together they raised a family of five children, Raymond, Jr., Larry, Richard, Wanda and Becky. Wilma had worked as a retail clerk at Tri City and Super Valu in Collinsville and was a member of Community of Christ Church in Shiloh, IL.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Q985

Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot

This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
ODIN, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton principals honored by Illinois Principals Association

A pair of principals in the Alton School District have been recognized by the Illinois Principals Association. Michael Bellm, Alton High School Principal, was named the 2022 "High School Principal of the Year" for the southwest region while John Ducey, Lovejoy Elementary Principal, received the Herman Graves Award which recognizes outstanding service to the association.
ALTON, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Linda Jeanetta Dunham, Caseyville, IL

May 16, 1957 - September 15, 2022. Linda Jeanetta Dunham, age 65 of Caseyville, IL, born May 16, 1957 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Linda was a Collinsville High School graduate. She was a real estate investor, and enjoyed her flowers,...
CASEYVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Kathleen Viviano Returns Home For Italian Fest, Brings Back Memories Of Viviano Super Market

COLLINSVILLE – Kathleen Viviano, now a resident of Florida and daughter of one of the owners of the former Viviano Tom-Boy Grocery Store, now FCB Bank, returned home for the 2022 Italian Fest. Becky (Maddalino) Loye suggested a conversation with Kathleen. Kathleen moved to Florida when she was a child, but to this day, she claims Collinsville as her family home.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Brian Scott Schmidt, Eagarville, IL

May 17, 1965 - September 10, 2022. Brian Scott Schmidt – Late of Eagarville, IL. Passed away peacefully Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Edwardsville Care Center. Age 57. Brian was born May 17, 1965, in Louisville, KY to Ralph and the late Helen (nee Siggins) Schmidt. He is...
EAGARVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting second annual Pickleball Palooza

The Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting its second annual Pickleball Palooza! on Sunday, October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at Plummer Family Park, 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. This year, in addition to inviting children with Type I diabetes or other disabilities, Children with Type II diabetes and adults with either Type I or Type II diabetes are invited to participate.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis

Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

