How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Claim Championship of Own Vandal Tournament for Second Year in a Row
After not winning the championship of their own tournament since 2012 and ending the drought last September, the Lady Vandals volleyball team has made it back-to-back championships, going 4-0 on the day. Vandalia opened Pool A play Saturday morning with a 25-21, 25-16 win over East Alton-Wood River and followed...
muddyriversports.com
‘Ridiculously proud’: QU shuts out Fontbonne to win inaugural sprint football contest
ST. LOUIS — A defense that allowed just three first downs and an offense getting a boost from an area product made it a memorable debut for the Quincy University sprint football program. Taylor Klusmeyer, a Unity graduate who originally signed with the QU football program as a quarterback...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Anderson Scores Three Touchdowns, Bagwell Runs For Score, Throws For Another As Kahoks Win 35-14 At Charleston
CHARLESTON - Running back Kolby Anderson ran for three touchdowns, while quarterback Ethan Bagwell ran for one score and threw for another as Collinsville won their third straight football game 35-14 at Charleston on Friday night. Anderson scored on runs of two, one and two yards respectively as the Kahoks...
O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens
By Max Baker EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion. The ball was going to Christopher ...
advantagenews.com
PHOTOS: Alton 28, Belleville West 7 at Bob Goalby Field in Belleville
Alton High School's football team got its first win of the 2022 season on Friday night. Alton High head football coach David Parker spoke with Nick Darr after the game:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bocce Tournament brings large crowds to Glidden Park
Bocce, aka… Italian Lawn Bowling, is Enjoyed Worldwide Still Today and is One of the Oldest Yard Games. Jordan Dellamano was organizing the event this year, with a long family history tied to the fun sport. This year's tournament was held at Glidden Park in Collinsville during Italian Fest.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Virginia Rose Smith Nadler, Edwardsville, IL
Virginia Rose, nee Reiter, Smith Nadler, 96, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Addington Place in Edwardsville, IL. After managing the household and raising her children, Virginia worked at General American Life Ins. Co. for almost 20 years and was the Church Secretary at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL for nearly a decade. She was an avid gardener and member of the Collinsville Garden Club, loved to travel and experience new things. However, nothing compared to the joy of being with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Betty Brown-Riddle, Edwardsville, IL
Betty Brown-Riddle, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, born September 6, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. Betty attended SIUE and Fontbonne University and earned a Master of Business Administration. She worked in sales administration at Merck & Company for many years.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Catherine Lorraine Patek, Edwardsville, IL
Catherine Lorraine Patek, age 90 of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Lorraine was born in Collinsville, IL on December 21, 1931, to the late Edward and Alice (nee Kelley) O’Hara. She married Melvin Bruce Patek on October 20, 1951, and he preceded her in death.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Wilma Jean Atwood, Collinsville, IL
June 30, 1932 - September 13, 2022. Wilma Jean Atwood, age 90 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family. Wilma was born in East St. Louis, IL on June 30, 1932 to the late Wiley and Blanch (nee Cooper) Bennett. She was a graduate of Collinsville Township High School. She married Raymond Atwood, Sr. on August 30, 1949 and together they raised a family of five children, Raymond, Jr., Larry, Richard, Wanda and Becky. Wilma had worked as a retail clerk at Tri City and Super Valu in Collinsville and was a member of Community of Christ Church in Shiloh, IL.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
advantagenews.com
Alton principals honored by Illinois Principals Association
A pair of principals in the Alton School District have been recognized by the Illinois Principals Association. Michael Bellm, Alton High School Principal, was named the 2022 "High School Principal of the Year" for the southwest region while John Ducey, Lovejoy Elementary Principal, received the Herman Graves Award which recognizes outstanding service to the association.
Great Forest Park Balloon Race kicks off 50th year with glow
One of the biggest events of the year is back. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is going all out for its 50th anniversary.
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Linda Jeanetta Dunham, Caseyville, IL
May 16, 1957 - September 15, 2022. Linda Jeanetta Dunham, age 65 of Caseyville, IL, born May 16, 1957 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Linda was a Collinsville High School graduate. She was a real estate investor, and enjoyed her flowers,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kathleen Viviano Returns Home For Italian Fest, Brings Back Memories Of Viviano Super Market
COLLINSVILLE – Kathleen Viviano, now a resident of Florida and daughter of one of the owners of the former Viviano Tom-Boy Grocery Store, now FCB Bank, returned home for the 2022 Italian Fest. Becky (Maddalino) Loye suggested a conversation with Kathleen. Kathleen moved to Florida when she was a child, but to this day, she claims Collinsville as her family home.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Brian Scott Schmidt, Eagarville, IL
May 17, 1965 - September 10, 2022. Brian Scott Schmidt – Late of Eagarville, IL. Passed away peacefully Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Edwardsville Care Center. Age 57. Brian was born May 17, 1965, in Louisville, KY to Ralph and the late Helen (nee Siggins) Schmidt. He is...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting second annual Pickleball Palooza
The Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting its second annual Pickleball Palooza! on Sunday, October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at Plummer Family Park, 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. This year, in addition to inviting children with Type I diabetes or other disabilities, Children with Type II diabetes and adults with either Type I or Type II diabetes are invited to participate.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis
Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
Comments / 0