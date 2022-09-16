Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gonski Finishes 10th In Edwardsville Invitational, Three Kahok Runners Perform Well In Meet
EDWARDSVILLE - Andrew Gonski earned a spot in the top ten as three Collinsville High runners performed very well at the Edwardsville Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning at the famed Mud Mountain course at SIU-Edwardsville. The host Tigers won the meet with 48 points, with John Burroughs of Ladue,...
O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens
By Max Baker EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion. The ball was going to Christopher ...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bocce Tournament brings large crowds to Glidden Park
Bocce, aka… Italian Lawn Bowling, is Enjoyed Worldwide Still Today and is One of the Oldest Yard Games. Jordan Dellamano was organizing the event this year, with a long family history tied to the fun sport. This year's tournament was held at Glidden Park in Collinsville during Italian Fest.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Catherine Lorraine Patek, Edwardsville, IL
Catherine Lorraine Patek, age 90 of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Lorraine was born in Collinsville, IL on December 21, 1931, to the late Edward and Alice (nee Kelley) O’Hara. She married Melvin Bruce Patek on October 20, 1951, and he preceded her in death.
wgel.com
Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty
Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation. Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court. Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:. Queen Mary...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Virginia Rose Smith Nadler, Edwardsville, IL
Virginia Rose, nee Reiter, Smith Nadler, 96, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Addington Place in Edwardsville, IL. After managing the household and raising her children, Virginia worked at General American Life Ins. Co. for almost 20 years and was the Church Secretary at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL for nearly a decade. She was an avid gardener and member of the Collinsville Garden Club, loved to travel and experience new things. However, nothing compared to the joy of being with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Betty Brown-Riddle, Edwardsville, IL
Betty Brown-Riddle, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, born September 6, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. Betty attended SIUE and Fontbonne University and earned a Master of Business Administration. She worked in sales administration at Merck & Company for many years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
FOX2now.com
Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week
ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch. The incident happened on the tracks along 161 between Albers and New Baden. The number of derailed train cars is between 10 and 40. No injuries were immediately […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kathleen Viviano Returns Home For Italian Fest, Brings Back Memories Of Viviano Super Market
COLLINSVILLE – Kathleen Viviano, now a resident of Florida and daughter of one of the owners of the former Viviano Tom-Boy Grocery Store, now FCB Bank, returned home for the 2022 Italian Fest. Becky (Maddalino) Loye suggested a conversation with Kathleen. Kathleen moved to Florida when she was a child, but to this day, she claims Collinsville as her family home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Linda Jeanetta Dunham, Caseyville, IL
May 16, 1957 - September 15, 2022. Linda Jeanetta Dunham, age 65 of Caseyville, IL, born May 16, 1957 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Linda was a Collinsville High School graduate. She was a real estate investor, and enjoyed her flowers,...
