Collinsville, IL

collinsvilledailynews.com

Bocce Tournament brings large crowds to Glidden Park

Bocce, aka… Italian Lawn Bowling, is Enjoyed Worldwide Still Today and is One of the Oldest Yard Games. Jordan Dellamano was organizing the event this year, with a long family history tied to the fun sport. This year's tournament was held at Glidden Park in Collinsville during Italian Fest.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Catherine Lorraine Patek, Edwardsville, IL

Catherine Lorraine Patek, age 90 of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. Lorraine was born in Collinsville, IL on December 21, 1931, to the late Edward and Alice (nee Kelley) O’Hara. She married Melvin Bruce Patek on October 20, 1951, and he preceded her in death.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty

Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation. Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court. Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:. Queen Mary...
GREENVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Virginia Rose Smith Nadler, Edwardsville, IL

Virginia Rose, nee Reiter, Smith Nadler, 96, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Addington Place in Edwardsville, IL. After managing the household and raising her children, Virginia worked at General American Life Ins. Co. for almost 20 years and was the Church Secretary at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL for nearly a decade. She was an avid gardener and member of the Collinsville Garden Club, loved to travel and experience new things. However, nothing compared to the joy of being with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Betty Brown-Riddle, Edwardsville, IL

Betty Brown-Riddle, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, born September 6, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. Betty attended SIUE and Fontbonne University and earned a Master of Business Administration. She worked in sales administration at Merck & Company for many years.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2now.com

Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week

ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch. The incident happened on the tracks along 161 between Albers and New Baden. The number of derailed train cars is between 10 and 40. No injuries were immediately […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Kathleen Viviano Returns Home For Italian Fest, Brings Back Memories Of Viviano Super Market

COLLINSVILLE – Kathleen Viviano, now a resident of Florida and daughter of one of the owners of the former Viviano Tom-Boy Grocery Store, now FCB Bank, returned home for the 2022 Italian Fest. Becky (Maddalino) Loye suggested a conversation with Kathleen. Kathleen moved to Florida when she was a child, but to this day, she claims Collinsville as her family home.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
Q985

Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot

This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
ODIN, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Linda Jeanetta Dunham, Caseyville, IL

May 16, 1957 - September 15, 2022. Linda Jeanetta Dunham, age 65 of Caseyville, IL, born May 16, 1957 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Linda was a Collinsville High School graduate. She was a real estate investor, and enjoyed her flowers,...
CASEYVILLE, IL

