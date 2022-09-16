Virginia Rose, nee Reiter, Smith Nadler, 96, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Addington Place in Edwardsville, IL. After managing the household and raising her children, Virginia worked at General American Life Ins. Co. for almost 20 years and was the Church Secretary at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL for nearly a decade. She was an avid gardener and member of the Collinsville Garden Club, loved to travel and experience new things. However, nothing compared to the joy of being with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

