Read full article on original website
Related
Fascinating Study Gives a Unique Glimpse Into How Dogs See The World
Putting cute dogs in an MRI machine and watching their brains while they watch home movies might sound like a rollicking good time just for its own sake. As a bonus, it can also be educational. A team of scientists have done just that, using machine learning to decode the...
Dog owners take more risks, cat owners are more cautious – new research examines how people conform to their pets’ stereotypical traits
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Dog owners tend to take bigger risks and respond more to reward-oriented advertisements. Cat owners, on the other hand, are more cautious and more likely to react to ads emphasizing risk aversion. Those are the two main findings from new peer-reviewed research I co-authored.
psychologytoday.com
Wolves and Dogs: Domestication, Cognition, and Socio-Ecology
"Wolves and Dogs" explains what we know and don't know and cautions against sweeping generalizations about the behavior of these related canids. While we know a lot about dogs and their wild relatives, differences among results from different studies need to be given detailed attention. Variations in results aren't because...
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
RELATED PEOPLE
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life
For domesticated dogs, life consists of chasing balls, waiting for the next meal, and a lot of resting. But for the native dogs of India, things are drastically different. A recent article in JSTOR chronicled the journey of three biologists as they set out to uncover the realities of life for these native dogs. Native Dogs […] The post The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life appeared first on DogTime.
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
Pet owner issues warning after spate of cat deaths from antifreeze poisoning
Cat owners in Heswall and Gayton in the Wirral are being advised to keep their pets indoors after a spate of poisonings has left three dead in less than a week. The cats, who all lived in the Downham Road and Milner Lane area, all died of antifreeze poisoning, in identical circumstances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide
Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat love paper bags and boxes? Here is why
Your cat loves shopping but for a different reason than you. Shopping means boxes, paper bags, paper wrappers and other sorts of feline fun. But if this idea of your cat's fun seems odd to you, here is a little explainer of why they actually do it. It is comfy, and therapeutic and should be encouraged. In fact, you should always have a few paper bags and carton boxes for your pet to mess around with, shopping season or not.
Dog Appears To Understand English While Dragging Blanket in Hilarious Video
A golden retriever with attitude appears to understand every word his owner says on TikTok.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earth.com
Drinking plenty of tea reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes
According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 cohort studies involving over one million adults from eight countries, moderate to high consumption of black, green, or Oolong tea is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). The experts – led by the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China – have found that drinking at least four cups of tea per day was linked to a 17 percent lower risk of developing T2D over an average period of ten years.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
topdogtips.com
10 Mixed Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed
Sadly, some of us dog lovers struggle to find the perfect pet because of allergies. Many dogs excessively shed, which gets worse during different seasons. Thankfully, many mixed dog breeds shed minimally. Why Do Dogs Shed?. Technically, all dogs shed, even those with limited hair. It is normal for the...
earth.com
Non-biting flies pose a bigger threat to public health
A study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has revealed that non-biting flies are underestimated in their ability to transmit diseases to humans. Biting flies are known to spread diseases by transferring infected blood from host to host. The new research suggests that the vomit of non-biting flies poses an even greater risk to human health.
msn.com
An In-Depth Guide about German Shepherd Mastiff Mixes
German Shepherd Mastiff mixes are an uncommon but fantastic designer mixed breed that makes great additions to any family. The breed is a mix of the German Shepherd and one of many varieties of Mastiff, which means everyone’s German Shepherd Mastiff puppy will look different. If you’re thinking about...
4 setter dog breeds that make wonderful companions
Spirited and fun-loving, these setter dog breeds thrive on an outdoorsy lifestyle and will shower you with bucket loads of affection along the way. Setter dog breeds are hard to overlook if you’re in the market for an active and affectionate pup with a sweet and loyal nature that makes for an utterly devoted companion. Outstanding hunters and incredibly people-focused, these dogs do wonderfully with sporty and outdoorsy individuals and families.
msn.com
Does My Dog Sleep Too Much? Here's What a Vet Says
It's easy to envy our dogs—especially when they spend their days curled up on the couch while we're navigating Zoom meetings, running errands, and cooking dinner. On average, adult dogs spend 12–14 hours sleeping each day. So if you've ever noticed your pooch snoozing in the afternoon and wondered, "does my dog sleep too much?" there's probably no need to fret. Here's what you should know.
Inverse
Does my cat like me? 4 scientific ways to tell
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend. But research shows cats’ reputation...
Comments / 0