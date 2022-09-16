Read full article on original website
Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion
Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections.With the most intense period of campaigning only just beginning, Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s more than twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue this year, “character,” and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms.The estimated spending figures, based on an Associated Press analysis of...
"Don't Look Up" director McKay gives to climate activists
In director Adam McKay's “Don't Look Up," a 2021 satire about two scientists who try in vain to warn the world about a planet-destroying comet, the scientists' desperate plea for action ultimately doesn't work.But don't take that as McKay's view on the power of activism to change the course of the climate crisis, the existential threat his movie was really about. McKay on Tuesday plans to announce a $4 million donation to the Climate Emergency Fund, an organization dedicated to getting money into the hands of activists engaged in disruptive demonstrations urging swifter, more aggressive climate action. It's the...
