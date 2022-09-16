ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears

If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
Daily Mail

Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man

Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
HackerNoon

12-step Process I Use to Make $5,000 Monthly From Writing

This thread was Originally published as a Tweet by. Writing is the most powerful tool to make money online. Sadly, most people have no idea how or where to start. Here's my simple 12-step process I use to make $5,000 every month (you can have it for free) What you'll...
Upworthy

People spent years trying to identify this '90s cartoon elf. The internet has finally cracked it.

There are few things the people online love more than a mystery. From helping identify mysterious figures to unraveling the most complicated of enigmas, internet sleuths jump at the chance to provide answers to seemingly unanswerable questions and have built a pretty good track record of doing so. However, there's one puzzle that has left internet users stumped for years: the identity of a nondescript cartoon elf that made an appearance in a Canadian family's 1992 Christmas photo. Many have lost sleep trying to place the bearded elf, including Emily Charette, whose dad captured the now-famous photo at their Ottawa home three decades ago.
GOBankingRates

13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day

In these days of steep inflation, who couldn't use more money to put toward anything from bills to a little stress relief? If you're already working, however, it might be hard to imagine where you...
Distractify

TikToker Shows off Car Tray Cup Holder Hack That Might Be a Drive-Thru Game Changer

The drive-thru food business is absolutely massive in America. QRE Advisors stated that a whopping 60-70% of all fast food sales in the United States are directly attributed to drive-up service windows, which fulfill a massive 6 billion orders annually. Unsurprisingly, businesses have come up with some pretty inventive ways to help facilitate the movement of these sales for maximum efficiency.
Newsweek

'I Bought a House For $1'

I first heard about the "Homes for a Pound" scheme in 2015. I had been living and working in Liverpool, England, for ten years and was a postgraduate student at a local university. The scheme, run by the city council, promised to sell empty homes for just one pound, which...
Michigan Advance

Report: Online trolls are spreading offline hate against LGBTQ Americans

Baseless attacks against LGBTQ Americans by online trolls — whether anonymous or by well-known politicians and public figures — have created a “cascade of … hate, underpinned by dangerous misinformation and outright lies against the LGBTQ+ community,” according to recently released research. That’s the top-line finding of a new report, jointly released by the Center for Countering […] The post Report: Online trolls are spreading offline hate against LGBTQ Americans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Mic

40 surprising ways you're wasting money every day

The devil is in the details, and sometimes that’s where some extra cash is lurking, too — right in the little details of your day-to-day life. Take a closer look at some common problems around the house that affect things like your energy bill, or figure out just what you’re spending money on at the the grocery store, and you might be shocked at how money is flying right out the door. Luckily, there are so many simple fixes for household challenges that’ll help you hold onto your cash.
