ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

“Hanging by the thread”: N.Y. Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman could near disappointing departure as Derek Jeter replacement seems unlikely

By Yagya Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season

Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#Gm#The N Y Yankees#Wfan
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy