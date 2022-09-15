LOVELAND, OH (September 19, 2022) – Oktoberfest in Loveland is back for a second year this Friday & Saturday, September 23-24. Back for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest is the popular Stein Hoise competition which will take place with preliminary rounds Friday and the Final Hoist on Saturday. You can watch the competition at any of your favorite Loveland watering holes with prelimiminary round competitions at Paxton’s, Ramseys, The Works and more. Just check the schedule – maybe you’ll even want to hoist the stien yourself. Day one festiviities begin at 4 p.m. and run through 10 p.m.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO