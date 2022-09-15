Read full article on original website
LOVELAND, OH (September 19, 2022) – Oktoberfest in Loveland is back for a second year this Friday & Saturday, September 23-24. Back for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest is the popular Stein Hoise competition which will take place with preliminary rounds Friday and the Final Hoist on Saturday. You can watch the competition at any of your favorite Loveland watering holes with prelimiminary round competitions at Paxton’s, Ramseys, The Works and more. Just check the schedule – maybe you’ll even want to hoist the stien yourself. Day one festiviities begin at 4 p.m. and run through 10 p.m.
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-166 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 19, 2022) – In Issue 2022-166 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we pause to honor Her Royal Majesty – The Queen as she is laid to rest. ELIZABETH ALEXANDRA MARY WINDSOR. Today, like so many...
LOVELAND, OH (September 19, 2022) – Taking a look back at a big rivalry matchup on the high school gridiron this past Friday, sees the Crusaders of Moeller bringing down the Bombers of St. Xavier in a 20-17 come-from-behind win. With special thanks to Jonathan Gonzalez for videography, editing...
