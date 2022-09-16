ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World

It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

UPDATE on Brightline Train Coming to Orlando International Airport

Remember that time Disney World was supposed to get a Brightline Train Station?. In 2020, Brightline announced that a high-speed train would get a station in Disney Springs which would connect the resort to other destinations including Orlando International Airport. With the free Magical Express being replaced by paid bus options, this was going to be a quick and easy way to travel to and from the airport and Disney World. Plans for the Disney Springs station were canceled earlier this year, but now we’ve got an update on the station at Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport

We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25

The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Flood Advisory in Effect for Disney World County

If you’re heading to Disney World, you need to be prepared to tackle Genie+, dining reservations, park passes, and hotel reservations. But you also need to be prepared for something else…the weather. Flood advisories, weather delays at the airport, and a funnel cloud are among the recent weather...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Walt Disney
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'

Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Disney World

Disney World is no stranger to severe weather. Central Florida frequently sees rain storms, high temperatures, and even hurricanes appear in the area. Today, a storm has led to an advisory in the Orange County area where Disney World is located. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Orange and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

