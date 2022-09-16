Read full article on original website
allears.net
NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World
It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
allears.net
UPDATE on Brightline Train Coming to Orlando International Airport
Remember that time Disney World was supposed to get a Brightline Train Station?. In 2020, Brightline announced that a high-speed train would get a station in Disney Springs which would connect the resort to other destinations including Orlando International Airport. With the free Magical Express being replaced by paid bus options, this was going to be a quick and easy way to travel to and from the airport and Disney World. Plans for the Disney Springs station were canceled earlier this year, but now we’ve got an update on the station at Orlando International Airport.
disneytips.com
An Embarrassing Update: Universal’s New Park vs. One Disney Attraction
Our love for all things Disney could never be overlooked! But… sometimes… just sometimes, even we feel some Disney fandom embarrassment – especially when it has to do with the Walt Disney World Resort’s theme park competitor, Universal Orlando Resort. We all likely know by now...
click orlando
Abigail Disney tells all in new documentary: Here’s why she doesn’t care if you call her a traitor
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a pretty tall order to live up to when you’re known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Is it just hyperbole or do some people—young and not so young—experience a bit of nirvana topped with pixie dust as soon as they cross the threshold of a Disney theme park and get a glimpse of Mickey and Minnie?
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
allears.net
Flood Advisory in Effect for Disney World County
If you’re heading to Disney World, you need to be prepared to tackle Genie+, dining reservations, park passes, and hotel reservations. But you also need to be prepared for something else…the weather. Flood advisories, weather delays at the airport, and a funnel cloud are among the recent weather...
10 Adorable Instagram-Worthy Pumpkin Patches in Orlando
The post 10 Adorable Instagram-Worthy Pumpkin Patches in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Family of Man Who Jumped From Aventura Hotel
Universal Orlando Resort has settled a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the suicide of a 27-year-old man who fell from Universal’s Aventura Hotel in 2019, Orlando Sentinel reports. On August 12, 2019 at about 12:30 a.m., Matthew Bahna fell to his death after climbing an eight-foot wall at Bar 17...
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
mynews13.com
5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'
Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
disneyfoodblog.com
Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Disney World
Disney World is no stranger to severe weather. Central Florida frequently sees rain storms, high temperatures, and even hurricanes appear in the area. Today, a storm has led to an advisory in the Orange County area where Disney World is located. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Orange and...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
