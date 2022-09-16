Read full article on original website
JACKRABBITS TOPPLE WILDCATS
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State took control of the match early and ultimately produced two goals in the second half en route to a 2-0 victory over Kansas State on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Fishback Soccer Park. The Wildcats registered the first shot of the contest in the...
OFFENSE CLICKS IN BEEF BOWL VICTORY
South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first three offensive possessions and tallied 38 consecutive points in one stretch en route to a 45-17 victory over Butler in the 55th Beef Bowl Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Playing before a crowd of 16,414, the Jackrabbits improved...
STATE FALLS TO NORTH FLORIDA IN FIVE
CORALVILLE, Iowa - South Dakota State volleyball dropped to 6-6 on the season Saturday with a 3-2 loss to North Florida (2-9) at the Hawkeye Invitational. Set scores against the Ospreys went (17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26, 9-15). Crystal Burk posted her ninth double-double of the year with 24 kills and...
