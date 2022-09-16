ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones

From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Buxton IT provider acquired by MI fintech firm

Buxton internet technology service provider ITS Inc. was acquired by Grand Rapids, Mich.-based financial technology company Acrisure, the eighth largest insurance broker in the world, according to a trade group ranking. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We look forward to providing our valued customers with access to new...
BUXTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Cross-laminated timber demonstration project aims to expand forest market

As new timber technologies emerge for the construction industry, Dirigo Center Developers in Westbrook is preparing to build a cross-laminated timber tower and retail demonstration that will expand markets for Maine’s new forest products. The company was recently awarded $250,000 for the project, from the U.S. Forest Service’s Wood...
WESTBROOK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, ME
Business
State
Maine State
City
Brunswick, ME
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
mainebiz.biz

Early Portland building once in famed poet’s family sells off-market for $1.2M

A structure in Portland’s Deering Street Historic District that was once associated with the family of poet John Greenleaf Whittier sold off-market to a local investor. Andalina Properties LLC bought 743 Congress St. from DRE Management Inc. for $1.2 million. The property is a 7,305-square-foot, 10-unit, mixed-use building. The...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

UMaine's impact on biomedical innovation: Startups and spin-offs

Innovation in health care is sparking startups and spin-offs out of the University of Maine, where Renee Kelly is vice president for innovation and economic development. “UMaine is seeing an increase in innovations and startups in biomedical technology,” she says. “Some of that stems from our growing support of research commercialization, but it also is the fruit of seeds planted over the last several years with the creation of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Engineering and the Biomedical Engineering program. The faculty in that area work closely with students to develop innovations and incorporate engagement with a variety of external collaborators, making it a popular major.”
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Newsworthy People & Performances for Sept. 19, 2022

Maine Behavioral Healthcare in South Portland hired Jason Rosenburg, as chief nursing officer. Rosenberg, a fellowship-trained nurse leader, was previously director of inpatient services at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. The Maine Broadband Coalition hired Myles Smith as executive director. Smith most recently served as vice president of strategic and...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Engine#Launch Vehicle#Fundraising#Biofuel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blushift Aerospace#Newspace#Wefunder#Dirigo Labs
97.5 WOKQ

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
lcnme.com

New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
I-95 FM

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Camden (Maine)

In Knox County, Maine, lies the beautiful seaside town, Camden. The town had a population of 5,232 in 2020. Camden is famously known as the “Jewel of the Maine Coast.” During summer, the town’s harbor is always busy and packed due to the influx of tourists. During...
CAMDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy