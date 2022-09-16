Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
On the Record: Portland startup Kinotek aims to ‘set the gold standard for movement analysis’
Joey Spitz is the chief operating officer at Kinotek, a Portland-based developer of a digital health platform for body-motion assessment. Mainebiz caught up with him to find out more about his background and responsibilities at Kinotek, which was founded in 2018, incorporated in 2020 and today employs 16 people. Mainebiz:...
mainebiz.biz
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
mainebiz.biz
Buxton IT provider acquired by MI fintech firm
Buxton internet technology service provider ITS Inc. was acquired by Grand Rapids, Mich.-based financial technology company Acrisure, the eighth largest insurance broker in the world, according to a trade group ranking. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We look forward to providing our valued customers with access to new...
mainebiz.biz
Cross-laminated timber demonstration project aims to expand forest market
As new timber technologies emerge for the construction industry, Dirigo Center Developers in Westbrook is preparing to build a cross-laminated timber tower and retail demonstration that will expand markets for Maine’s new forest products. The company was recently awarded $250,000 for the project, from the U.S. Forest Service’s Wood...
mainebiz.biz
Early Portland building once in famed poet’s family sells off-market for $1.2M
A structure in Portland’s Deering Street Historic District that was once associated with the family of poet John Greenleaf Whittier sold off-market to a local investor. Andalina Properties LLC bought 743 Congress St. from DRE Management Inc. for $1.2 million. The property is a 7,305-square-foot, 10-unit, mixed-use building. The...
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
mainebiz.biz
UMaine's impact on biomedical innovation: Startups and spin-offs
Innovation in health care is sparking startups and spin-offs out of the University of Maine, where Renee Kelly is vice president for innovation and economic development. “UMaine is seeing an increase in innovations and startups in biomedical technology,” she says. “Some of that stems from our growing support of research commercialization, but it also is the fruit of seeds planted over the last several years with the creation of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Engineering and the Biomedical Engineering program. The faculty in that area work closely with students to develop innovations and incorporate engagement with a variety of external collaborators, making it a popular major.”
mainebiz.biz
Newsworthy People & Performances for Sept. 19, 2022
Maine Behavioral Healthcare in South Portland hired Jason Rosenburg, as chief nursing officer. Rosenberg, a fellowship-trained nurse leader, was previously director of inpatient services at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. The Maine Broadband Coalition hired Myles Smith as executive director. Smith most recently served as vice president of strategic and...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Maine Campus
The impact of Wells Dining closing and the university’s lack of transparency
When students came back to campus this fall, they learned that the Wells Dining Hall had been closed and the entire building was in the process of being transitioned into a conference center. However, many students didn’t know this until they stepped foot back onto the campus. Recorded in...
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
lcnme.com
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
Witness Recounts Car Going Airborne into Burger King Drive-Thru in Maine
A horrific crash on Center Street in Auburn on Thursday evening sent a car airborne and into the Burger King drive-thru colliding with another. Chelsi Clavet of Minot was one of the people in their car in line when she witnesses the crash and rushed to help the injured. According...
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Camden (Maine)
In Knox County, Maine, lies the beautiful seaside town, Camden. The town had a population of 5,232 in 2020. Camden is famously known as the “Jewel of the Maine Coast.” During summer, the town’s harbor is always busy and packed due to the influx of tourists. During...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
