ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem

Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbs#Local Development#Community Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Bid
New York YIMBY

Mill Brook Terrace Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 570 East 137th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx

Mill Brook Terrace, a new affordable housing development for seniors, has opened for occupancy at 570 East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Developed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the project is a result of NYCHA’s NextGeneration Request for Proposals (RFP), a community visioning process that identified the need for additional senior housing and services in the neighborhood. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing was awarded the site in 2016 and construction was completed in December 2019. By October 2020, the property was fully leased.
BRONX, NY
InsideHook

Why a New Brooklyn Bookstore Is Cause for Celebration

Despite all the not-so-great news on the brick-and-mortar front, New York still has great bookstores. Some are household names even — from The Strand to McNally Jackson. If you’re prowling for books in the city, you’ll probably be able to find something to suit your interests. It...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
queenoftheclick.com

Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent

From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

A Trip on the Free IKEA Ferry — And Things to do in Red Hook, Brooklyn

As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.
BROOKLYN, NY
northforker.com

Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat

We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy