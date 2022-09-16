Read full article on original website
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
NY1
Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem
Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
bkreader.com
Vigil in East NY to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
A candlelight vigil was held in East New York to honor the memory of a construction worker who was killed. Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice. Lanterns […]...
New York YIMBY
Mill Brook Terrace Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 570 East 137th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx
Mill Brook Terrace, a new affordable housing development for seniors, has opened for occupancy at 570 East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Developed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the project is a result of NYCHA’s NextGeneration Request for Proposals (RFP), a community visioning process that identified the need for additional senior housing and services in the neighborhood. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing was awarded the site in 2016 and construction was completed in December 2019. By October 2020, the property was fully leased.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Why a New Brooklyn Bookstore Is Cause for Celebration
Despite all the not-so-great news on the brick-and-mortar front, New York still has great bookstores. Some are household names even — from The Strand to McNally Jackson. If you’re prowling for books in the city, you’ll probably be able to find something to suit your interests. It...
New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
manhattantimesnews.com
Harlem instructor named NY “Teacher of the Year” Un instructor de Harlem es nombrado “Profesor del Año”
Harlem instructor named NY “Teacher of the Year”. Harlem high school teacher Billy Green has been named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year by the state’s Board of Regents. Green, who teaches chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School, received his award on...
queenoftheclick.com
Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent
From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
hobokengirl.com
A Trip on the Free IKEA Ferry — And Things to do in Red Hook, Brooklyn
As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.
Family trying to get comatose NYC man back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
northforker.com
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
