Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
NBC New York
‘Our Hearts Break:' Young Woman Seeking Asylum Takes Own Life in NYC Shelter, Mayor Says
An asylum seeker took her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, lamenting the tragedy that befell the woman he says came to the United States in search of a better life. Hundreds of asylum seekers like her have been coming to New York...
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.
These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
NY1
Council members push to ban 24-hour shifts for home health aides
Home health aides and their advocates are pushing the City Council to pass legislation that would restrict their hours — a move that is facing pushback from the union that represents them. The bill, sponsored by Councilman Chris Marte, who represents Lower Manhattan, would limit a home care aide’s...
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
N.Y. bishop who was robbed during livestreamed service clashes with woman in latest church broadcast
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was removed from his church by police Sunday after video appeared to show him grabbing a woman and pushing her. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of...
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Yorkers ready to help Hurricane Fiona-ravaged Puerto Rico
NEW YORK -- More than 1 million Puerto Ricans call New York state home.On Sunday night, many of them were waiting for word from their loved ones and mobilizing to help following the devastation from Hurricane Fiona, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke to New Yorkers with ties to the island.The strong winds associated with the storm have caused power outages almost a day before landfall. Some of the outages were reported before the storm even made landfall.READ MORE: Hurricane Fiona lashes Puerto Rico, knocks out power to entire islandRight now, the entire island is in the dark and many...
CBS News
Your Point: How is Mayor Adams doing?
We want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing.
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy
A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY1
How to protect yourself on public transit
MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
Adams wants to 'reassess' NYC's Right to Shelter law 2 days after he potentially violated it
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in which he suggested the city should “reassess” its Right to Shelter law on Wednesday — just two days after about 60 men were denied shelter in potential violation of the law.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams says New York City could use cruise ships to house influx of migrants
NEW YORK — Another convoy of buses filled with asylum seekers arrived Friday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and, in an exclusive interview, Mayor Eric Adams said cruise ships could be a potential solution to the housing crisis. Adams revealed the plan during an interview on CBS2’s new...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
Hochul: NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September
"Too many hardworking New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic-struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table," Gov. Hochul said.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Comments / 3