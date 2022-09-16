ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kath Lee

People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.

These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Council members push to ban 24-hour shifts for home health aides

Home health aides and their advocates are pushing the City Council to pass legislation that would restrict their hours — a move that is facing pushback from the union that represents them. The bill, sponsored by Councilman Chris Marte, who represents Lower Manhattan, would limit a home care aide’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
#The New York Times#Hasidic Jewish
CBS New York

New Yorkers ready to help Hurricane Fiona-ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK -- More than 1 million Puerto Ricans call New York state home.On Sunday night, many of them were waiting for word from their loved ones and mobilizing to help following the devastation from Hurricane Fiona, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke to New Yorkers with ties to the island.The strong winds associated with the storm have caused power outages almost a day before landfall. Some of the outages were reported before the storm even made landfall.READ MORE: Hurricane Fiona lashes Puerto Rico, knocks out power to entire islandRight now, the entire island is in the dark and many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy

A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

How to protect yourself on public transit

MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More

The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
NEWARK, NJ

