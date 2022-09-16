Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This smart NYC apartment is a modern masterclass in getting a lot of storage into a small space
One of the problems with apartment living is, of course, the storage. For young parents, conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you must make the compromise of moving out of the city, away into a home that can accommodate the whole family. But! What if we told you that clever design could solve all your problems?
Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks
The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
East NY Vigil for Man Shot on his Lunch Break
A candlelight vigil was held in East New York to honor the memory of a construction worker who was killed. Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice. Lanterns […]...
Bishop Whitehead, Who Was Robbed On Live, Chokes A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO]
After he was allegedly robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead choked a woman during a church service.
‘Our Hearts Break:' Young Woman Seeking Asylum Takes Own Life in NYC Shelter, Mayor Says
An asylum seeker took her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, lamenting the tragedy that befell the woman he says came to the United States in search of a better life. Hundreds of asylum seekers like her have been coming to New York...
Cluck! Woman Crashes Car Through Fried Chicken Restaurant in New York
There may be a shortage of chicken at this particular spot. An elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma's folly.
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near Second Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
Subway Groper Sought in Attack on Busy Manhattan Platform
Cops are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on one of Manhattan's busiest subway platforms right at the start of rush hour earlier this week. The attack happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center station. According to cops, a 29-year-old woman was waiting for a northbound B train when a man walked up to her, grabbed her buttocks over her clothes and then fled onto a northbound train.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
New apartments offer supportive housing for people with disabilities or coming out of foster care
The project is called Vital Brookdale and was created by the not-for-profit organization The New York Foundling.
Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report
The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
