Brooklyn, NY

Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

East NY Vigil for Man Shot on his Lunch Break

A candlelight vigil was held in East New York to honor the memory of a construction worker who was killed. Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice. Lanterns […]...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near Second Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Subway Groper Sought in Attack on Busy Manhattan Platform

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on one of Manhattan's busiest subway platforms right at the start of rush hour earlier this week. The attack happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center station. According to cops, a 29-year-old woman was waiting for a northbound B train when a man walked up to her, grabbed her buttocks over her clothes and then fled onto a northbound train.
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL

It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report

The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
BROOKLYN, NY

