Los Angeles County, CA

2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A shooting in the unincorporated Florence- Firestone area left a 38-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.

Deputies were sent to Lou Dillon Avenue and 76th Place about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

"When deputies arrived, they located a male Hispanic adult on the street near parked motor homes, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso," a sheriff's statement said.

Paramedics pronounced the man -- later identified as Heriberto Diaz -- dead at the scene. A woman was found in the area with a gunshot wound to her right arm, and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's department reported.

"This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time," the sheriff's department reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

