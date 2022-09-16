Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYPD: 1 dead after quadruple shooting in Queens
A quadruple shooting in Queens has left one man dead, according to the NYPD.
Man impersonates NYPD officer to steal $90 in merchandise from BX store
A man is wanted for allegedly impersonating a police officer in order to rob a Bronx store earlier this month, authorities said.
Brooklyn man, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder over stolen baseball cap
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 murder of a man over a stolen baseball cap, authorities said Monday.
nypressnews.com
NYPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $28,000 from Bay Ridge businesses
NEW YORK – Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke...
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women
A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
NBC New York
Subway Groper Sought in Attack on Busy Manhattan Platform
Cops are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on one of Manhattan's busiest subway platforms right at the start of rush hour earlier this week. The attack happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center station. According to cops, a 29-year-old woman was waiting for a northbound B train when a man walked up to her, grabbed her buttocks over her clothes and then fled onto a northbound train.
Teen Vanished During Cross Country Trip in 2012. Her Remains Were Just ID'd at N.Y.C. Construction Site
Skeletal remains found during an excavation at a New York City construction in 2020 have been identified as belonging to a teen who vanished during a cross-country trip a decade earlier, authorities say. Now the New York City Police Department is asking for information in connection to the 2012 disappearance...
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
Duo on moped shoots 4 men on Queens street, 1 fatally
A man is dead and three others are injured after a pair of gunmen on a moped opened fire in Queens Sunday, authorities said.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Funeral held for 4-year-old girl allegedly drowned by her mother on Coney Island
NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...
Report of gunfire near Brooklyn high school prompts brief lockdown
A high school in Brooklyn was placed on a temporary lockdown after reports came in of gunshots fired nearby Monday morning, police said.
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s
The viral video shows over two minutes of back-and-forth, threats, and assault.
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of Bay Shore Church
Police have released the identity of a Long Island man who was shot and killed in a church parking lot. The incident took place in Bay Shore just before 1 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the parking lot of the House of Prayer Church. According to detectives, responding officers found...
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
