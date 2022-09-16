ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

TheDailyBeast

‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women

A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Subway Groper Sought in Attack on Busy Manhattan Platform

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on one of Manhattan's busiest subway platforms right at the start of rush hour earlier this week. The attack happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center station. According to cops, a 29-year-old woman was waiting for a northbound B train when a man walked up to her, grabbed her buttocks over her clothes and then fled onto a northbound train.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Funeral held for 4-year-old girl allegedly drowned by her mother on Coney Island

NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...
BROOKLYN, NY

