Elections, medical patient priority and what’s going well: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman

People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
newyorkupstate.com
Asians in cannabis: NYC gathering focuses on community
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Information, business cards and joints aplenty were passed around Manhattan’s Hazy Haus on Thursday, where several dozen...
Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?
Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
newyorkupstate.com
CNY’s best known apple orchard plans a big move into the marijuana business
You’ve never seen or likely even heard of Ayrloom products, but the history behind the brand suggests you will soon, especially if you plan to buy marijuana in New York state. Ayrloom is the brand name for marijuana-laced beverages, edibles (like gummis) and vape products that will be produced...
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
wxhc.com
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
wskg.org
Your guide to the November midterm election in New York
(WSHU) – This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in the midterm election. New Yorkers will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state Legislature, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below. Am...
The Jewish Press
Zeldin: Gov. Hochul Awarded $600+ Million No-Bid Contract to Campaign Donor
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is accusing Governor Kathy Hochul of awarding a no-bid contract for COVID-19 tests to a campaign donor. Zeldin tweeted last week: “Today, Kickback Kathy Hochul’s self-claimed COVID emergency powers finally come to an end. This should have happened a VERY long time ago. With this power, she suspended NY’s competitive bidding laws & awarded an overpriced $600M+ COVID testing contract to one of her top donors.”
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
NYC fires another 850 teachers and teaching aides after they failed to get the COVID vaccine by September 5 deadline - bringing total to 1,950 terminated by department of education since vaccine mandate took effect
The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides on top of the 1,300 employees who took one year's unpaid leave. It means that almost 2,000 school employees will have been fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate imposed last October. Of the 1,300...
newyorkupstate.com
People to know in NY cannabis: Steven Phan
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Steven Phan is a co-founder of NYC’s Come Back Daily. He responded to eight simple questions for...
Washington Examiner
The New York Times's botched attack on Jewish schools
There are lies, damned lies, and New York Times statistics. Last Sunday, the New York Times published a hit piece on yeshivas, the religious schools that serve Orthodox Jewish students. The piece, rife with half-truths and distortions, was clearly timed to influence a vote by the New York Board of Regents on a proposal to regulate private schools.
cohaitungchi.com
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level
Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws
Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect as leaves begin to turn in upstate New York
Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet, but the beauty that comes along with fall in upstate New York makes things a little easier. You’ve probably noticed the temperature is getting a little cooler and you may be ready to break out the sweaters. And with all of that,...
