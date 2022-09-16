ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Elections, medical patient priority and what’s going well: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman

By NY Cannabis Insider Staff
newyorkupstate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Asians in cannabis: NYC gathering focuses on community

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Information, business cards and joints aplenty were passed around Manhattan’s Hazy Haus on Thursday, where several dozen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?

Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
Tarrytown, NY
Government
State
Colorado State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
wskg.org

Your guide to the November midterm election in New York

(WSHU) – This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in the midterm election. New Yorkers will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state Legislature, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below. Am...
ELECTIONS
The Jewish Press

Zeldin: Gov. Hochul Awarded $600+ Million No-Bid Contract to Campaign Donor

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is accusing Governor Kathy Hochul of awarding a no-bid contract for COVID-19 tests to a campaign donor. Zeldin tweeted last week: “Today, Kickback Kathy Hochul’s self-claimed COVID emergency powers finally come to an end. This should have happened a VERY long time ago. With this power, she suspended NY’s competitive bidding laws & awarded an overpriced $600M+ COVID testing contract to one of her top donors.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Election Local#Cannabis Legalization#Cannabis Industry#Downstate New York#Ny Cannabis Insider#Linkedin#Ama#Atte
Lite 98.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Daily Mail

NYC fires another 850 teachers and teaching aides after they failed to get the COVID vaccine by September 5 deadline - bringing total to 1,950 terminated by department of education since vaccine mandate took effect

The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides on top of the 1,300 employees who took one year's unpaid leave. It means that almost 2,000 school employees will have been fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate imposed last October. Of the 1,300...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Steven Phan

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Steven Phan is a co-founder of NYC’s Come Back Daily. He responded to eight simple questions for...
TARRYTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Washington Examiner

The New York Times's botched attack on Jewish schools

There are lies, damned lies, and New York Times statistics. Last Sunday, the New York Times published a hit piece on yeshivas, the religious schools that serve Orthodox Jewish students. The piece, rife with half-truths and distortions, was clearly timed to influence a vote by the New York Board of Regents on a proposal to regulate private schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level

Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
TRAVEL
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws

Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect as leaves begin to turn in upstate New York

Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet, but the beauty that comes along with fall in upstate New York makes things a little easier. You’ve probably noticed the temperature is getting a little cooler and you may be ready to break out the sweaters. And with all of that,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy