Elections, medical patient priority and what’s going well: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman

Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO