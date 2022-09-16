Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
Australia's central bank says hikes could slow at some point
SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is set on raising interest rates again as it battles to contain red-hot inflation, but sees a case for slowing the pace of hikes as rates approached more normal levels.
Comments / 0