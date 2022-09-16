Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
Everything that was said during CU's presser after 49-7 loss to Minnesota
Colorado fell to 0-3 after a 49-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Buffaloes allowed the Gophers to gain 355 yards on the ground, and CU's quarterback situation remains unsettled... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening Statement. “I wasn't expecting that type of performance, given...
Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had previously played for the Denver Nuggets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse Makes Impression on Mike Williams During Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its top class of 2023 targets for an official visit over the weekend in guard Mike Williams. Williams plays for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland for high school ball, and runs with Team Thrill on the AAU circuit. "Some things I got to do was I hung out with ...
ESPN
Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a multiyear starter, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower-leg injury in Saturday's win against Colorado. Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the team in receiving in 2021, will undergo surgery, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. Autman-Bell suffered the injury on a non-contact play while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of Minnesota's 49-7 win. He leads Minnesota in receptions (11) and receiving yards (214).
Gophers' WR Chris Autman-Bell will miss rest of season due to leg injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers' top wide receiver will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.Chris Autman-Bell was sidelined in the second quarter of the team's 49-7 rout of Colorado Buffaloes Saturday. According to the team, Autman-Bell will need surgery on a lower leg injury, ending his season. He was the leading receiver on the team. The team will seek a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA for Autman-Bell."That will be up to Chris and his family if they want to seek that," the Gophers said in a tweet. Minnesota travels to Michigan State on Saturday for its first road and Big 10 Conference game of the season.
Meet the Oregon high school boys soccer stars of the week (Sept. 12-18)
Here are the Oregon high school boys soccer stars of the week for Sept. 12-18 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Adrian ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Twins place OF Max Kepler on IL amid flurry of roster moves
The Twins have announced a series of roster moves, with outfielder Max Kepler going on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 14, with a right wrist sprain. Fellow outfielder Matt Wallner has been selected to the club’s roster. To create space on the 40-man, right-hander Drew Strotman has been designated for assignment. Additionally, Louie Varland has been recalled to serve as the “29th man” for today’s doubleheader.
After Sunday win, here's a look at the Twins' playoff chances
Statistically, it's a 1.1% chance to make the playoffs.
Comments / 0