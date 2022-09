Dr. David Brenner, M.D. has a long history of leading, founding and collaborating top research institutes in San Diego. In addition to serving as vice chancellor for Health Services at UC San Diego for the last 15 years where he guided nearly $2 billion in expansions that included the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, Brenner was instrumental in starting the Institute for Engineering in Medicine, the Institute for Genomic Medicine, the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, the UC San Diego Sanford Clinical Stem Cell Program and the C3 Cancer Center Consortium.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO