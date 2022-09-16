The San Diego Workforce Partnership has added two new board members to its Workforce Development Board − Efrem Bycer and Jamie Gardner. Bycer leads North America workforce policy partnerships and global sustainability policy partnerships for LinkedIn. He worked at the City of San Diego and the San Diego Regional EDC before launching Code for America’s Economic Development team, which focused on improving the user experience of workforce development services.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO