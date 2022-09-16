ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Entergy New Orleans upgrades substation in the cityʻs central business district

By Dave Kovaleski
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 3 days ago

Entergy New Orleans is upgrading the infrastructure at its Derbigny substation, which serves customers in the Central Business District of New Orleans.

Among these upgrades at this 300 MW substation are new laser installations to deter birds, better fencing to prevent further animal intrusions, and multiple breaker replacements. Further, a new protection clearing scheme that identifies, reacts, and responds more rapidly if there is a fault or failure in the substation will be completed by the end of the year. These new upgrades will help mitigate the risk of outages and shorten power restoration times in the area.

“We continue to take a holistic view of how we plan infrastructure upgrades that will benefit the largest number of customers,” Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, said. “This project is a perfect example of investing in a specific part of the grid with a high economic impact to the entire city.”

In addition, the substation, which contains three transformers for redundancy, is currently undergoing work on sectionalization. This will further isolate faults, protect equipment and minimize outage durations.

Entergy New Orleans has invested approximately $397 million on projects to strengthen its infrastructure since 2016. These investments have helped reduce the frequency of power outages by approximately 30 percent and shortened the length of outages by approximately 28 percent.

The post Entergy New Orleans upgrades substation in the cityʻs central business district appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Energy Insider

Entergy New Orleans partners with city for first installation of public EV chargers

A partnership between Entergy New Orleans and the City of New Orleans yielded a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Program and the first subsequent, free charger station for public use in the area. The first ... Read More » The post Entergy New Orleans partners with city for first installation of public EV chargers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

29
Followers
168
Post
562
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy