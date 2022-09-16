The Illuminating Company completes $3M tree-trimming project in Cleveland

The Illuminating Company, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., finished a $3 million tree-trimming project along nearly 100 power lines in Cleveland.

This project will enhance electric service reliability for more than 25,000 customers during the upcoming winter storm season.

The tree-trimming work includes a project to clear overgrown trees and debris along power lines in the Glenville neighborhood on Cleveland’s east side. This has historically been one of the hardest areas to maintain because nearly all the power lines and electrical equipment run through the backyards of residents’ homes and businesses, making it difficult to access. It required much coordination between FirstEnergy’s utility operations and the local community.

“Maintaining vegetation along power lines is the first line of defense in preventing tree-related power outages during severe weather and minimizing the impact if they do occur,” Virginia Bowman, manager of forestry operations for FirstEnergy’s Cleveland region, said. “This work helps maximize the benefits of the vast upgrades we’ve made throughout our northeast Ohio service area.”

Beyond the vegetation work being down in Cleveland, equipment inspections have been completed along nearly 100 power lines serving about 30,000 local residents and businesses. Also, the Illuminating Company has installed new automated equipment and technology along local power lines and within substations to help reduce service disruptions to a momentary outage.

Overall, the Illuminating Company has made a $16.5 million investment in tree trimming efforts across its service area this year. Contractors have trimmed trees along more than 1,500 miles of power lines and are on track to complete an additional 500 miles by the end of the year. The Illuminating Company serves 755,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain counties.

FirstEnergy owns 10 electric distribution companies, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York.

