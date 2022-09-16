ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Illuminating Company completes $3M tree-trimming project in Cleveland

By Dave Kovaleski
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 3 days ago

The Illuminating Company, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., finished a $3 million tree-trimming project along nearly 100 power lines in Cleveland.

This project will enhance electric service reliability for more than 25,000 customers during the upcoming winter storm season.

The tree-trimming work includes a project to clear overgrown trees and debris along power lines in the Glenville neighborhood on Cleveland’s east side. This has historically been one of the hardest areas to maintain because nearly all the power lines and electrical equipment run through the backyards of residents’ homes and businesses, making it difficult to access. It required much coordination between FirstEnergy’s utility operations and the local community.

“Maintaining vegetation along power lines is the first line of defense in preventing tree-related power outages during severe weather and minimizing the impact if they do occur,” Virginia Bowman, manager of forestry operations for FirstEnergy’s Cleveland region, said. “This work helps maximize the benefits of the vast upgrades we’ve made throughout our northeast Ohio service area.”

Beyond the vegetation work being down in Cleveland, equipment inspections have been completed along nearly 100 power lines serving about 30,000 local residents and businesses. Also, the Illuminating Company has installed new automated equipment and technology along local power lines and within substations to help reduce service disruptions to a momentary outage.

Overall, the Illuminating Company has made a $16.5 million investment in tree trimming efforts across its service area this year. Contractors have trimmed trees along more than 1,500 miles of power lines and are on track to complete an additional 500 miles by the end of the year. The Illuminating Company serves 755,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain counties.

FirstEnergy owns 10 electric distribution companies, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York.

The post The Illuminating Company completes $3M tree-trimming project in Cleveland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Maryland State
City
Lorain, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Industry
Cleveland, OH
Government
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Industry
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Power Lines#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Illuminating Company#Firstenergy Corp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

29
Followers
168
Post
562
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy