The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels are 17-point favorites heading into what is a less than hostile environment this afternoon at Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets fans seem to have just about had enough of the Geoff Collins era on the Flats, and even though the Rebels are top 25 and from the SEC, this Georgia Tech team has not logged enough upsets in the last three years to bolster much confidence.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO