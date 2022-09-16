Read full article on original website
Cricket-Black Caps tweak 2021 squad for T20 World Cup
(Reuters) - New Zealand have named a largely settled 15-man party for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia with Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell the only players who did not feature in the squad that made the final in 2021.
