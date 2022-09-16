ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
BBC

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey

Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
U.K.
BBC

King Charles and Prince William meet people in lying-in-state queue

King Charles and the Prince of Wales have made a surprise appearance to meet people queuing to see the Queen lying in state. They thanked those who had been waiting through the night, with Prince William telling a child: "You're over halfway." He also said how much it meant to...
U.K.
BBC

Uganda's transplant revolution brings hope to thousands

Uganda's parliament is scrutinising a proposed law that would enable organ transplants to happen in the country for the first time, transforming the lives of thousands hoping for operations. Annita Twongyeirwe had pictured a different future for herself. But since being diagnosed with kidney failure three years ago, the 28-year-old...
HEALTH
BBC

Queen's funeral: 'You can't help but feel the environment around you'

A heraldry expert said he was honoured to be asked to take part in the Queen's state funeral procession. Philip Tibbetts played a role in a procession of heralds which led her coffin into St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last week. Later, he will march in a procession from Westminster...
U.K.

