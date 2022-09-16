Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor’s third oldest eatery is up for sale
BAR HARBOR — Mama DiMatteo’s, the third oldest restaurant in town, is for sale with a $1.55 million price tag. Located at 34 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor, the restaurant has been chef-owned and operated by Eric Olson since 1985. Previously, the location had housed a diner, an organic restaurant and a steakhouse. The building sat vacant for a season before Olson bought it.
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Camden (Maine)
In Knox County, Maine, lies the beautiful seaside town, Camden. The town had a population of 5,232 in 2020. Camden is famously known as the “Jewel of the Maine Coast.” During summer, the town’s harbor is always busy and packed due to the influx of tourists. During...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
WPFO
10 people displaced after apartment fire in Bangor
BANGOR, (WGME) - 10 people are without a home Saturday after a fire tore through a four unit apartment building in Bangor. Several area departments responded to the call around 10:40 a.m. according to the Bangor Daily News. It took crews about three hours to extinguish the fire. Bangor's assistant...
Aroma Joes Celebrates New Central Maine Location
Back in the spring, we told you that Central Maine was going to be getting another Aroma Joes coffee shop. After the success of the regional coffee shop chain's locations in Augusta and Waterville, it only made sense that they would add a location in Winslow. Located in a Bay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October
Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart
Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?
Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
A 100-Year-Old Theatre in Maine Says ‘So Long’ With Free Admission to 71 Movies
It's not exactly a huge secret that the movie industry is currently struggling. Part of the problem is the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, which have slowed or halted production on dozens of movies and caused a lull in film releases throughout 2022. Another issue is how people's habits in consuming movies has changed, with the comfort of home and the convenience of streaming services become preferential. It has led to many theaters closing nationwide as a pure business decision, but for others, like the Colonial Theatre in Belfast, it's simply time for the owners to move on.
LePage speaks at rally in Orrington
ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine
CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say. A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd. Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0