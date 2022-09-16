It has almost everything you can ask for in a Duke-Kansas showdown.
Two teams on the rise with undefeated records.
And this time, it's a football game.
"They're playing with some inspiration," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said of the Jayhawks, who had 23 votes in the Top 25 poll to check in at No. 34...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez had a second surgery on his broken left leg Monday and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school said Ramirez was expected to return to the Lubbock campus from Raleigh, North Carolina, late this week. Texas Tech is paying the family’s expenses related to the injury in accordance with NCAA rules. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half of Saturday night’s 27-14 loss when the fourth-year junior tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and transported to a hospital.
LAS CRUCES – Organ Mountain High School remembers Abe Romero as a model citizen, a model student, a teammate and a best friend. But more than anything, the OMHS community remembers him as a true Knight.
If OMHS principal Jim Schapekahm had 1,980 Abe Romeros, the high school would never have any problems, he said. If head football coach Steve Castille could have a team of 22 Abe Romeros, he’d gladly take it – an undersized football...
