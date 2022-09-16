Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Portrays Real-Life Story of Black Twins Who Went Silent After Experiencing Racism in 1970s Wales
Apparently, in some places, not speaking to others gets you placed in a psychiatric hospital. Producer and “Black Panther” star, Letitia Wright, works beside Polish director, Agnieszka Smoczynska, in the new film, “The Silent Twins,” that follows the real-life story of twins June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins’ rejection towards communicating with outsiders creates the intense story that is told through the screenplay. The story was previously adapted by BBC in 1986 when U.K. investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace published her book about the Gibbons twins. The movie explores their journey as children of the only Black family in their 1970 Wales neighborhood where they experienced racism causing them to shut everyone out.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Video of White Woman Refusing to Shake Duchess' Hand Goes Viral
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led those who knew the monarch best and those who merely admired her from afar to come together and honor her remarkable life and achievements. However, it’s also exposed many of the flaws in the centuries-old institution of the royal family, as Britons...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle
Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Carter Family Cruises Croatia: Jay Z, Bey, Blue, Rumi And Sir Spotted Yachting
Beyoncé and Jay Z just landed in Croatia this week and immediately boarded a luxury yacht with their kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.
Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of Woman King Training
The cast of The Woman King sit down at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the intense training they underwent for the action movie Viola Davis has a newfound swagger since hitting the gym for her new action movie. The Oscar winner stars in The Woman King, for which she underwent rigorous training to portray warriors alongside costars Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and more cast members. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Friday,...
Racist Artificial Intelligence Scientist Whitewashes Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer
An artificial intelligence (AI) scientist digitally whitewashed Halle Bailey‘s character, Ariel, in a trailer for The Little Mermaid on Twitter, and the man was quickly dragged for filth before his account was suspended. Another account shared the digital video on Sept. 12 with a caption praising the “ginger white...
‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Racist ‘Little Mermaid‘ Haters
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was sounding off on “Earth’s biggest dick” Ron DeSantis for sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night when he made a hard pivot to a different type of troll.“While American lawmakers are arguing about what’s happening at land borders, Americans on the internet are at war about what’s happening under the sea,” the host said before presenting a summary of the racist backlash to Disney’s decision to cast a Black actress as Ariel in the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked. “Once...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood
Some call Jimmy Kimmel's antics at the Emmy Awards 'white privilege.' I just call it stupid.
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
Parents are posting TikToks of their kids reacting to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer in response to racist attitudes towards casting Halle Bailey as the lead
Racism towards Halle Bailey, the lead in Disney's Little Mermaid, has led to parents posting TikToks of their kids reacting to the movie's trailer.
Disturbed's David Draiman calls out "bigots" outraged at the very idea of a black mermaid
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has thoughts to share with anyone incensed that Disney's new Ariel is not a white-skinned redhead
Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' is part of a long history of mermaids of color
From Mami Wata in African mythology to Inuit folklore's Sedna, mermaids have existed in different cultures for millennia.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
Comments / 0