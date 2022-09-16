Read full article on original website
Paul Rick Dutton
3d ago
How about support for the LEGAL citizens of Massachusetts !!
Reply(2)
9
Related
Martha's Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update
Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha's Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker's administration wrote in a statement.
Mass. still hasn’t elected a female governor; 2022 could change that
Just 20 years ago, Massachusetts voters had yet to elect a woman as governor, attorney general, U.S. senator or mayor of its largest city. This year, Democratic women won five of six statewide primary contests. 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed year for women seeking political power in...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard
BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts announces $100 Million for air quality improvements in public schools
Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the availability of $100 million in grant funding for school districts to improve ventilation and indoor air-quality to support healthy learning environments. The grants will be targeted to schools with high concentrations of economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and communities disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Hurricanes That Wreaked Havoc In Massachusetts
My first trip to Boston's "Museum of Science" as a child included a special on severe weather at The Mugar Omni Theater. When they got to the hurricane part of the film, I was in awe of their destruction, and sort of oddly desired to experience one, until "Bob" hit in 1991. We'll get into that later.
capeandislands.org
In Massachusetts, huge disparity in which voters choose to cast ballots by mail
This primary season, voters in low-income areas, in communities of color, tended to turn out in-person on primary day, while the whiter and more affluent communities used mail-in balloting, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's office. The state's 26 gateway cities had the lowest rates of mail-in ballots cast in total.
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
WCVB
How to apply to vote by mail in Massachusetts for the November 2022 election
BOSTON — All Massachusetts voters have the opportunity to vote early by mail, under a measure that became law earlier this year. Registered voters can apply online to receive a mail-in ballot and application postcards are being sent during September to anyone who hasn’t already applied for a November ballot. Applications could also be submitted by fax our email using a form available through the Secretary of State's website.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
westernmassnews.com
Democratic governor nominee Healey makes campaign stop at the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Democratic nominee for governor, Maura Healey made a campaign stop at the fair Saturday afternoon. Western Mass News stopped by the fair and spoke with Healey. She said going to the fair is always a fun experience. “I think especially after COVID, where so many of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Treasurer announces new names added to list of unclaimed property owners, millions of dollars owed
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 51,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth. “So many people do not...
Am I eligible for the Massachusetts tax refund this fall? Here’s the criteria
Massachusetts taxpayers are slated to receive hundreds of dollars in direct relief starting this November, as officials return nearly $3 billion in excess revenues as stipulated by a 1980s state law while relying on broad eligibility parameters. To qualify for the refund, residents need to file their 2021 state tax...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts to close
BOSTON — Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among dozens of locations across the country that will soon be shuttered. In late August, the company announced plans to close 150 “lower-producing” stores and layoff some of its workforce. So far, the company has revealed...
hot969boston.com
UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars
We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on orders of Florida Gov. DeSantis moved to Cape Cod
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved Friday to housing on a military base on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican governor said the move to the mainland would be voluntary. Baker...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
Comments / 10