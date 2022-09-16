ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Paul Rick Dutton
3d ago

How about support for the LEGAL citizens of Massachusetts !!

Fox News

Martha's Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha's Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker's administration wrote in a statement.
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard

BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts announces $100 Million for air quality improvements in public schools

Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the availability of $100 million in grant funding for school districts to improve ventilation and indoor air-quality to support healthy learning environments. The grants will be targeted to schools with high concentrations of economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and communities disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSBS

5 Hurricanes That Wreaked Havoc In Massachusetts

My first trip to Boston's "Museum of Science" as a child included a special on severe weather at The Mugar Omni Theater. When they got to the hurricane part of the film, I was in awe of their destruction, and sort of oddly desired to experience one, until "Bob" hit in 1991. We'll get into that later.
WCVB

How to apply to vote by mail in Massachusetts for the November 2022 election

BOSTON — All Massachusetts voters have the opportunity to vote early by mail, under a measure that became law earlier this year. Registered voters can apply online to receive a mail-in ballot and application postcards are being sent during September to anyone who hasn’t already applied for a November ballot. Applications could also be submitted by fax our email using a form available through the Secretary of State's website.
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
WSBS

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!

Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts to close

BOSTON — Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among dozens of locations across the country that will soon be shuttered. In late August, the company announced plans to close 150 “lower-producing” stores and layoff some of its workforce. So far, the company has revealed...
hot969boston.com

UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars

We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
